Auckland Tuatara batter left needing stitches after shocking blow to the head

Auckland Tuatara's Andrew Marck was left with a souvenir he'd rather not have from last night's loss to the Melbourne Aces after being hit in the head while batting.
The blow left him needing stitches.
"And they say baseball is a non contact sport," the Tuatara tweeted with video of the incident.
