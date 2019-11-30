TODAY |

Auckland Tuatara batter left needing stitches after shocking blow to the head

Source:  1 NEWS

Auckland Tuatara's Andrew Marck was left with a souvenir he'd rather not have from last night's loss to the Melbourne Aces after being hit in the head while batting.

Andrew Marck was left with a souvenir to remember the loss to the Melbourne Aces. Source: Twitter/Auckland Tuatara

During the Tuatara's 3-4 defeat to the Aces in Melbourne, Marck stepped up to the mound before being clocked in the head.

The blow left him needing stitches.

"And they say baseball is a non contact sport," the Tuatara tweeted with video of the incident.

Marck was left needing stitches, but he will take part in today's second game of the series.

