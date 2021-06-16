Auckland 'still a chance' at hosting next America's Cup

Team New Zealand boss Grant Dalton says Auckland is "still a chance" to host the next America's Cup, with a decision on the venue set to be made imminently.

Team NZ celebrate their win in the America's Cup. Source: Getty

In a statement this morning, Dalton said the team had received a "significant number" of expressions of interest in hosting the next event, which had now been narrowed to three.

While Dalton did not disclose details on the three offers, he said the team had provided a draft Host Venue Agreement to the Crown last month and were awaiting feedback.

Rumours of an offer from a private investor also appear to have been quashed. Dalton said he had only had one conversation with the investor and no proposal. He said the team was "extremely concerned" control of the team would rest in the investor's hands, rather than the team itself, if the move did go ahead.

Ultimately, Dalton said the team's main focus was on retaining its key personnel and achieving a historic three-peat, a milestone no team has achieved in the Cup's 160-year history.

The team completed an extensive and detailed review of the last victorious campaign, even greater than when they lost in San Francisco, Dalton said.

"To repeat the campaign the same way is asking to be beaten, teams will not only catch up but in fact pass us," Dalton said.

"Amongst many recommendations which included continuing to boldly push the boundaries in design, innovation and performance, also identified was a need to enhance our match racing experience and over the next three years expect to see us more active in that space.