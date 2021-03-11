TODAY |

Auckland sports body under fire after report finds funding issues and intimidating leadership

Source:  1 NEWS

Major changes are being called for within Auckland sport after an independent review found numerous issues within the funding sector.

Over-complicated system and intimidating board members just two issues found in review of Auckland Council body. Source: 1 NEWS

The review was commissioned by the Harbour Sports Council and undertaken by sports lawyer Robert Smith, who interviewed over 100 participants from the grassroots up.

Riki Burgess of the Harbour Sports Council said the body asked for a review as they believed there were issues with sports funding in Auckland that needed to be taken on and resolved.

The over-arching finding of the report was Auckland’s unique funding set up is complex and has numerous issues, but one area stood out.

It’s a body called Aktive, set up eight years ago by Auckland Council to deliver programmes and administer funding throughout the region’s sports trusts.

Aktive is funded primarily by taxpayer dollars through Sport New Zealand, while they also receive financial support through gaming trusts and ratepayers.

The review highlights the board of trustees on Aktive – a charitable trust – are paid, and while Aktive salaries are higher than in other parts of the sports sector, there is still high turnover.

The findings reported some interviewees described Aktive senior management as controlling, defensive and quick to attack.

They “talk down, demean and intimidate and there have been threats to pull funding,” the report said.

The CEO of Aktive Sarah Sandley resigned five weeks ago, prior to the release of the report.

Both Aktive and Sport New Zealand have been approached for comment, but have declined, stating the review has yet to be released.

Auckland Councillor Alf Filipaina said there needed to be some kind of accountability.

“I just want to make sure there’s some accountability with the money,” Filipaina said.

There are now calls for a national review of funding and delivery, and a rebuilding of trust.

“It is about and it’s always been about getting the money to where the kids are out on the fields,” Burgess said.

