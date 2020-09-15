TODAY |

Auckland runners banned from Rotorua Marathon

Source:  1 NEWS

The Rotorua Marathon will go ahead this month, but Aucklanders have been banned from the event.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Those who have already entered can get half their money back, or entry into next year’s event. Source: Breakfast

Race organisers have confirmed the event will take place on Sunday, September 26 - likely under Covid-19 Alert Level 1 restrictions.

However, a message on the event's website says Auckland resident won't be allowed to run due to the "safety and wellbeing" of those taking part.

Aucklanders who have already entered can either transfer their entry to next year's event, or get half their money back. 

The Government announced yesterday that the country will remain at Level 2 at least until midnight on Monday next week, at which point the country apart from from Auckland is set to drop to Level 1. Auckland's alert level setting will also be considered then.


Other Sport
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Ardern acknowleges 'bespoke' isolation arrangement for Wallabies ahead of Bledisloe clash
2
Quarantine rules set to force key All Blacks out of Rugby Championship
3
Billionaire Gabe Newell enlists Kiwi drifting ace for new race team raising money for Starship children's hospital
4
Neymar accuses opponent of racism after being one of 5 red carded in PSG loss
5
Quarantine protocols, election clash not issues for Bledisloe Cup Tests in NZ - Ardern
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

UK Labour leader in self-isolation after household member developed Covid-19 symptoms
05:38

Kiwi businesses that adapted for online shopping fared better amid Covid-19

First flight to Antarctica lifts off from Christchurch, with extra Covid-19 precautions
02:10

Melbourne residents facing tough Covid-19 restrictions for months to come