Auckland runners banned from Rotorua Marathon

The Rotorua Marathon will go ahead this month, but Aucklanders have been banned from the event.

Race organisers have confirmed the event will take place on Sunday, September 26 - likely under Covid-19 Alert Level 1 restrictions.

However, a message on the event's website says Auckland resident won't be allowed to run due to the "safety and wellbeing" of those taking part.

Aucklanders who have already entered can either transfer their entry to next year's event, or get half their money back.

The Government announced yesterday that the country will remain at Level 2 at least until midnight on Monday next week, at which point the country apart from from Auckland is set to drop to Level 1. Auckland's alert level setting will also be considered then.