Auckland Mayor Phil Goff expresses disappointment to Luna Rossa over America's Cup course scratching

Source:  1 NEWS

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has met with America's Cup syndicate Luna Rossa today, expressing his disappointment at the scratching of two race courses that offered spectators the best views for the upcoming regatta. 

America's Cup challenger American Magic launches its second raceboat, Patriot, in Auckland. Source: Associated Press

Team New Zealand came out firing at Luna Rossa last week, saying the Challenger of Record has “destroyed” the opportunity for thousands of sailing fans to watch America’s Cup action live.

Two race courses situated in the inner part of Waitematā Harbour, which offer the best public viewing for next year’s America’s Cup, have been scratched thanks to an argument made by Luna Rossa.

Luna Rossa argued because some restrictions may apply on some days to the courses in question, they shouldn’t be used it all.

The two America's Cup courses removed. Source: Supplied

The America’s Cup Arbitration Panel agreed with the argument and removed the two courses, but Team NZ argued it’s a deliberate bid by a challenger to hurt the event.

Goff met with Luna Rossa in a long-planned meeting today.

He expressed disappointment at the arbitration committee's decision, and urged those involved to find a solution so Kiwis could make the most of the event. 

“My message to all parties is that they need to get together and sort out the issues," he said in a statement. 

“I have conveyed Auckland Council’s views to the Government which funds the event itself. We obviously want to see the issues between the defender and challengers resolved. We will work to encourage resolution of the disputes but in the end it’s the teams themselves that must sort this out.”
 

