TODAY |

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff calls urgent meeting between America's Cup teams

Source:  1 NEWS

All four America's Cup teams are expected to sit down together this morning in an attempt to resolve a stand off.

America's Cup challenger American Magic launches its second raceboat, Patriot, in Auckland. Source: Associated Press

The crisis talks have been called by Auckland Mayor Phil Goff as they look to resolve the issue over the race courses for the regatta.

It's understood Mayor Goff invited the teams to today's urgent meeting after last week's decision to drop the two courses with the best views for spectators.

The two America's Cup courses removed. Source: Supplied

In a letter to the teams, Mayor Goff said he was intensely disappointed to see the courses removed.

Other Sport
Americas Cup
Auckland
Sailing
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:16
Sonny Bill Williams urges Aussie PM to accept New Zealand's refugee resettlement offer
2
'Very lucky, my word' – Queensland schoolboy impaled through his groin by javelin
3
Auckland Mayor Phil Goff calls urgent meeting between America's Cup teams
4
Steve Hansen has a new job, in the NRL
5
Warriors part ways with ninth player so far this off-season, with Adam Keighran gone
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
01:10

First look: Slimmed-down Joseph Parker firing off combos early in Junior Fa training camp

Mark Hunt's much anticipated Paul Gallen fight confirmed

Man pleads not guilty to killing 10-month-old son in South Auckland

Chainsaw-wielding vandal chops down eight pohutukawa trees on Auckland street