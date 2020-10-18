Auckland Mayor Phil Goff calls urgent meeting between America's Cup teams

All four America's Cup teams are expected to sit down together this morning in an attempt to resolve a stand off.

America's Cup challenger American Magic launches its second raceboat, Patriot, in Auckland. Source: Associated Press

The crisis talks have been called by Auckland Mayor Phil Goff as they look to resolve the issue over the race courses for the regatta.

It's understood Mayor Goff invited the teams to today's urgent meeting after last week's decision to drop the two courses with the best views for spectators.



The two America's Cup courses removed. Source: Supplied