Auckland homecoming parade date and time for America's Cup victors Team NZ confirmed

Breaking
A homecoming parade date has been confirmed for the victorious members of Emirates Team New Zealand, with celebrations set to take place in Auckland on Thursday July 6.

As the teams depart, Bermuda has begun packing up the $25m America's Cup base.
Fans will be able to line the streets of Auckland CBD to see the sailors with the Auld Mug from their successful America's Cup campaign, with a road route taking place through the central city.

Team NZ will then hit the water for a sail, giving fans a unique chance to welcome the team home from differing angles. 

Tuke posted on his Instagram the shenanigans his teammates got up to after winning the America’s Cup in Bermuda.
The celebrations are scheduled to begin at 1 pm.

"Aucklanders are very proud of what Emirates Team New Zealand have achieved in making the America's Cup New Zealand's cup once again," Auckland mayor Phil Goff said.

"We are looking forward to welcoming them and the America's Cup back to Auckland."

Details of the final parade route, start time and viewing points will be confirmed later this week.

The Team NZ helmsman looked like he was definitely looked like he was enjoying the moment with his team.
