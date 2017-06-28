Auckland homecoming parade date and time for America's Cup victors Team NZ confirmed

A homecoming parade date has been confirmed for the victorious members of Emirates Team New Zealand, with celebrations set to take place in Auckland on Thursday July 6.

Fans will be able to line the streets of Auckland CBD to see the sailors with the Auld Mug from their successful America's Cup campaign, with a road route taking place through the central city.

Team NZ will then hit the water for a sail, giving fans a unique chance to welcome the team home from differing angles.

The celebrations are scheduled to begin at 1 pm.

"Aucklanders are very proud of what Emirates Team New Zealand have achieved in making the America's Cup New Zealand's cup once again," Auckland mayor Phil Goff said.

"We are looking forward to welcoming them and the America's Cup back to Auckland."