Auckland councillors clash on 'shotgun decision' over wharf extension for America's Cup

Nicole Bremner 

1 NEWS Reporter

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has indicated expansion of the city's wharves may be a sticking point for the America's Cup regatta being held in the city in 2021.

CEO Grant Dalton has nailed his colours to the mast for the next America's Cup venue.
At a full council meeting this morning, several local communities board members have voiced opposition on behalf of constituents to Wharf expansion to enable the building of an America's Cup syndicate base.

Three options are on the table that include the expansion or reconfiguration of several central city wharves.

ETNZ is said to favour a controversial extension of Halsey Wharf that would see all the syndicates grouped together with additional berths for visiting super yachts.

Mayor Goff pressed two North Shore board members on their opposition saying the future of event in Auckland could rest on wharf expansion.

"If you had to choose between having the America's Cup or not which way would you go?" Mr Goff asked. "I'm seeking your views on a hard decision."

Councillor George Wood said 'a shotgun decision can't be made today."

The council is under pressure to make a decision to meet a construction timeline set down by ETNZ. the team has reserved the right to defend the America's Cup elsewhere.

Nicole Bremner

