Auckland built yacht dominant in opening day of Sydney to Hobart

Wild Oats XI has overcome a horrendous start to reel in her supermaxi rivals at the front of a speedy Sydney-Hobart fleet today.

The bigger boats were ahead of line honours record pace four hours after the start, with the fleet opting to head offshore.

Eight-time line honours winner Wild Oats XI was vying for the lead with fellow supermaxis Perpetual LOYAL and Scallywag, both of which beat her through Sydney Heads.

The starting fleet of 88 was reduced after the early the retirements of two boats from Newcastle, NSW.

Frejya withdrew with a shredded headsail inside the first two hours and Dare Devil pulled out later after being forced to retire with rudder damage for a second-straight year.

Wild Oats XI skipper Mark Richards was heard swearing on the Channel Seven coverage amid what he freely admitted was "a terrible start".

Pinned on one side of the course, he had to tack back and thread the needle through a cluster of smaller boats.

It was all part of one of the most dramatic starts in the race's recent history.

CQS, Ludde Ingvall's radical 100-foot boat, lost considerable ground as she tilted steeply to one side.

"One of the smaller boats came in on starboard, so we had to tack quickly and the engine stalled and we need the engine to cant the keel," Ingvall explained.

"We had to manually release the keel so that's why we were right on our side."

"We lost the end piece of a foil, but it's not a major issue."

Both Perpetual LOYAL and Scallywag had sail issues close to the first mark.

Bell's boat was also first through the heads in last year's race and will be hoping for better fortune this time, having ultimately been forced to retire from the 2015 event, as it had the previous year.

The race's first casualty, Freyja, built in 1945, damaged her headsail shortly after going through the Heads.

"We didn't really have much propulsion, not adequate, we decided to turn around," skipper Richard Lees said.

Asked how he thought the damage happened, Lees said: "We probably had too big a sail up.

"I'm fairly fatalistic but some of the others are more disappointed than me."

Simplesail Mahligai, an Australian-based boat representing Russia, was last out of the heads.

She broke a sail batten but opted to carry on.