Auckland-built Perpetual LOYAL on track to smash Sydney-Hobart record

Perpetual LOYAL is on track to decimate the Sydney to Hobart race record, the leader in position to strip as much as seven hours off the 2012 mark.

While much will depend on the influence of Hobart's changeable and often breathless Derwent River, Auckland-built LOYAL has already cleared Bass Strait and is closing in on the Tasmanian capital.

Current projections have LOYAL crossing the finish line by midnight (AEDT).

Given the leading boat only needs to reach the finish line before 7.23am tomorrow to beat the race record of one day, 18 hours, 23 minutes and 12 seconds set by Wild Oats in 2012, the mark look set to be smashed.

"The wind is forecast to stay into the river and I think it will actually carry forward and bring them home very early in the morning," Cruising Yacht Club of Australia commodore John Markos said of the lead pack.

"The Derwent usually shuts down but tonight it's forecast to be having a fair bit of breeze from the northeast."

Eight-time line honours winner Wild Oats XI was more than four hours ahead of her record when forced to withdraw this morning with hydraulic problems impacting the ability to control the keel.

She is due to reach Eden on the NSW far south coast by 10pm (AEDT) where she will undergo works while the crew is bussed to Sydney.

While the exact repairs are yet to be determined, crew centred and stabilised the keel allowing Wild Oats XI to make nine knots into shore as race officials explained the intricacies of the fault.

"Approaching the northeast coast of Flinders Island in eastern Bass Strait, she suffered damage to the hydraulic ram that adjusts the angle of the canting, or swinging, keel beneath the hull," a spokesman said.

"The keel counteracts the weight of the wind on the sails, enabling the boat to remain more upright. It also reduces leeway, the distance the boats veers from its compass course."

Markos said he'd yet to speak to any connections of Wild Oats XI, needless to say they must be devastated after having to also withdraw early from the 2015 race with sail damage to crew failings.

"I'm deeply sorry for them - they've campaigned very well," he said.

"They've put an enormous amount of effort into the performance of the boat with the intention of taking this race.

In a year of such "perfect" conditions, the withdrawal is all the more bitter for determined skipper Mark Richards.

"I'm not aware of these sort of conditions ever in the history of the race, the way it's been set up," Markos said.

Skippered by Anthony Bell, Perpetual LOYAL has her own share of bad luck in recent Sydney to Hobarts, forced to retire from the last two races.

She has a lead of 21 nautical miles over Giacomo, with another Volvo 70, Masersati, a further nine miles behind.

Giacomo's sailing master Steve Cotton said the boat is picking up in winds reaching 24 knots.

"We've got an ETA to Tasman Island of 2am and of course we will really slow up in the Derwent River so it could be something like 5am," Cotton said of his finish-line prediction.