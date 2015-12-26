 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Auckland-built Perpetual LOYAL on track to smash Sydney-Hobart record

share

Source:

AAP

Perpetual LOYAL is on track to decimate the Sydney to Hobart race record, the leader in position to strip as much as seven hours off the 2012 mark.

Auckland built Perpetual LOYAL and Auckland owned Giacomo are leading the pack.
Source: Channel 7

While much will depend on the influence of Hobart's changeable and often breathless Derwent River, Auckland-built LOYAL has already cleared Bass Strait and is closing in on the Tasmanian capital.

Current projections have LOYAL crossing the finish line by midnight (AEDT).

Given the leading boat only needs to reach the finish line before 7.23am tomorrow to beat the race record of one day, 18 hours, 23 minutes and 12 seconds set by Wild Oats in 2012, the mark look set to be smashed.

"The wind is forecast to stay into the river and I think it will actually carry forward and bring them home very early in the morning," Cruising Yacht Club of Australia commodore John Markos said of the lead pack.

"The Derwent usually shuts down but tonight it's forecast to be having a fair bit of breeze from the northeast."

Eight-time line honours winner Wild Oats XI was more than four hours ahead of her record when forced to withdraw this morning with hydraulic problems impacting the ability to control the keel.

She is due to reach Eden on the NSW far south coast by 10pm (AEDT) where she will undergo works while the crew is bussed to Sydney.

While the exact repairs are yet to be determined, crew centred and stabilised the keel allowing Wild Oats XI to make nine knots into shore as race officials explained the intricacies of the fault.

"Approaching the northeast coast of Flinders Island in eastern Bass Strait, she suffered damage to the hydraulic ram that adjusts the angle of the canting, or swinging, keel beneath the hull," a spokesman said.

"The keel counteracts the weight of the wind on the sails, enabling the boat to remain more upright. It also reduces leeway, the distance the boats veers from its compass course."

Markos said he'd yet to speak to any connections of Wild Oats XI, needless to say they must be devastated after having to also withdraw early from the 2015 race with sail damage to crew failings.

"I'm deeply sorry for them - they've campaigned very well," he said.

"They've put an enormous amount of effort into the performance of the boat with the intention of taking this race.

In a year of such "perfect" conditions, the withdrawal is all the more bitter for determined skipper Mark Richards.

"I'm not aware of these sort of conditions ever in the history of the race, the way it's been set up," Markos said.

Skippered by Anthony Bell, Perpetual LOYAL has her own share of bad luck in recent Sydney to Hobarts, forced to retire from the last two races.

She has a lead of 21 nautical miles over Giacomo, with another Volvo 70, Masersati, a further nine miles behind.

Giacomo's sailing master Steve Cotton said the boat is picking up in winds reaching 24 knots.

"We've got an ETA to Tasman Island of 2am and of course we will really slow up in the Derwent River so it could be something like 5am," Cotton said of his finish-line prediction.

From the starting pack of 88 there are 84 yachts still racing, following withdrawals due to damage.

Related

2015-12-26T00:00:00.000+13:00

Auckland built boat Perpetual Loyal leads Sydney to Hobart after Wild Oats XI withdraws
00:40
Perpetual Loyal is coping well with two-metre high swells, but eight-time winner Wild Oats still holds the lead.

Wild Oats XI in charge of Sydney to Hobart as Kiwi boats stay in the hunt

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:25
1
The superstar duo were at it again for the Thunder, and were too much for the Heat to handle

Video: Steven Adams, Russell Westbrook combine to see OKC obliterate Miami


2
Channel Nine presenter Mark Nicholas

Channel Nine cricket commentator Mark Nicholas hospitalised again

00:09
3
On his trip to the Wairere Falls, the All Blacks winger managed a quick workout with his beloved pooch.

Video: Waisake Naholo endures punishing staircase climb carrying his dog Mosko

00:13
4
LaMelo Ball casually pointed at the half court line, before coolly slotting a three-pointer for Chino Hills in California.

Video: The next Steph Curry? Basketballer teases opponent with lethal half-court shot

5
Australia's David Warner celebrates scoring a century against Pakistan on the third day of their second cricket test in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Warner century spearheads Aussie fightback against Pakistan in Melbourne

02:05
Australasia’s largest cruise liner company says big ships might soon start by-passing the city

Auckland's lucrative cruise trade under threat if plans aren't hurried for a new berth

No berth was big enough for Ovation of the Seas in the City of Sails today.


01:29
Sione Taumalolo was one of two Tongans who died in a crash en route to Gisborne.

'He loved what he was doing' - family mourn loss of boy killed in Gisborne bus crash

Sione Taumalolo, aged 11, was described as a self-confessed mummy's boy.


01:31
Lois Tolley was found dead on December 10 after being stabbed and shot in her home.

Video: 'You hold the key to unlock our torture' - family of murdered Upper Hutt woman plea for help in catching killers

Lois Tolley was found dead on December 10 after being stabbed and shot in her home.

00:51
'I didn't have any reason to think it was as serious as it was,' said one of the late star's neighbours in his village.

Local pub pays tribute to George Michael, neighbour says he 'didn't look well'

'I didn't have any reason to think it was as serious as it was,' said one of the late star's neighbours in his village.

05:35
The Ovation of the Seas, the world's fourth largest cruise liner, sailed into Waitemata Harbour this morning.

Extended video: Drone captures massive cruise ship sailing into Auckland

The Ovation of the Seas, the world's fourth largest cruise liner, sailed into Waitemata Harbour this morning.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ