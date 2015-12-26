Auckland built boat Perpetual Loyal leads Sydney to Hobart after Wild Oats XI withdraws

Supermaxi Wild Oats XI has been forced to retire from the Sydney to Hobart yacht race for the second straight year, this time due to hydraulic ram issues.



Wild Oats XI, Perpetual Loyal and Comanche battle it out during Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht race 2015. Source: Photosport

The eight-time line honours winner was on record pace while leading the fleet through Tuesday morning, but pulled out south of Gabo Island, off the east coast of Victoria.

