Argentina stun Black Sox with late comeback to win World Championships clash

A late comeback from Argentina has seen the Black Sox handed their third loss at this year's World Championships in Prague this morning.

The Black Sox jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the second innings after Kallan Compain and Tyron Bartorillo scored RBIs with disciplined walks on loaded bases.

Reilly Makea then added to the total when he swiped home from third base on a pass ball before Ben Enoka added the fourth run with a sacrifice fly to right field.

After the early burst, both sides struggled to find another opening as they grinded out three scoreless innings.

Pitching for New Zealand was young right hander Daniel Chapman, who recovered from giving up a run in the first innings to keep the Argentinian bats at bay for four innings.

However, Argentina started to show signs of a comeback when they got loaded bags in the top of the sixth on two walks and a hit-by-pitch, leading coach Mark Sorenson to make a pitching change and bring in veteran Nik Hayes to finish the game.

But Hayes introduction didn't go smoothly, hitting the first two batters he faced to walk in two runs and make the score 4-3 still in the Kiwis favour.

Argentinian pitcher Huemul Mata kept the Black Sox bats quiet in the bottom of the innings with two strikeouts and a fly ball, giving his side a an opportunity to make a comeback in the one-run ball game.

They delivered on that chance.

Argentina started the top of the seventh with two runners on base, thanks to a lead-off single and Hayes hitting a third batter, before Bruno Motroni delivered the game-changing blow with a three-run shot to left field.

Hayes recovered to record two strikeouts to finish the innings but the damage was done, with the Black Sox bats silenced once again as Mata struck out the side to win the match.

The loss - the Black Sox's third in their title defence - sees them finish third in Pool A and facing old rivals Australia in the quarter-finals tomorrow.