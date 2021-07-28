'Anything is possible' - emotional dad proud of daughter's Olympic triumph

From Piopio College hidden away in the Waikato to the hustle and bustle of the Cloud in Auckland, fans were cheering for New Zealand's women's rowing double as they powered down the course to snare a silver medal.

Hannah Osborne grew up on a farm down the road from Waitomo Caves, a world away from standing on an Olympic podium in the metropolis of Tokyo.

Her dad and step mum were meant to be in Tokyo, but were instead watching on in Auckland.

But it was hardly a holiday, the race a nail-biting experience for both sets of parents, right up until the pair crossed the line to win a silver medal - New Zealand's second medal of these Games.

At the finish, a wave of relief and emotion came over the families back home.

Hannah Osbourne's dad Kim was full of emotion after he watched his daughter win a silver medal in the women's double sculls at Tokyo 2020. Source: 1 NEWS

"I just take my hat off to her and Brooke [Donoghue] for having the mongrel and determination to go and strive for the goals they want," Osborne's dad Kim said.

"Anything's possible if you try hard enough and [we're] so proud, so damn proud," he said, tears welling in his eyes as his emotions took over.

There were also plenty of proud supporters in North Waikato with Donoghue having started her rowing career in Mercer.

Today they were celebrating her success at the local pub, her parents telling 1 NEWS it was a long time in the making.

"Right from day one as a little three-year-old she was super active, she always told us she was going to go to the Olympics," Donoghue's mum Leanne said.