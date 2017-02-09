Anthony Mundine reportedly set to appeal Danny Green fight loss

 

Anthony Mundine has reportedly lodged an official appeal against his controversial points decision loss to Danny Green in last week's fight in Adelaide.

News Corp Australia says Mundine filed the appeal yesterday, wanting the result of the bout changed to 'no decision' instead.

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 03: Australian boxers Anthony Mundine and Danny Green fight during their cruiserweight bout at Adelaide Oval on February 3, 2017 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Morne de Klerk/Getty Images)

Australian boxers Anthony Mundine and Danny Green fight during their cruiserweight bout at Adelaide Oval.

Source: Getty

The preliminary protest was made on Wednesday with the Australian National Boxing Federation, which must agree to hear the appeal.

If the federation agrees, three independent local judges will be locked into three separate rooms with videos of the fight and new scorecards.

Their score counts will determine if Green's win stands or whether the result can be reversed and the fight declared a no decision.

Mundine's reported protest involves the controversial first-round incident when he sent Green reeling towards his corner after the referee had stepped in between the fighters.

He wants to know why the referee ruled a foul against Mundine, yet didn't offer a dazed Green the option of a five-minute break under the rules of boxing.

There are also complaints about the unsigned fight card being circulated on social media.

The much-anticipated fight dissipated into controversy almost as soon as the final bell rang, with another layer being added this week when a ringside doctor revealed he quit during the fight after his recommendation that Green was too concussed to go on was ignored.

Mundine had been quiet on the controversy on Wednesday, but told the Caravan Conversations podcast earlier this week that he believed he won the fight.

"I know I whipped his arse again," Mundine said.

"I whipped his arse for the second time two-nil, two zero. It ruins the credibility of the sport, judging like this, officiating like this. It dampens a great sport, man."

Last week's fight was a rematch of their first fight in Sydney in May 2006, which Mundine won by unanimous points decision.

