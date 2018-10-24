Anthony Mundine fires off barrage of verbal blows at Dean Lonergan - 'He's a despicable human being'

Anthony Mundine has fired off a string of verbal jabs towards boxing promoter Dean Lonergan, calling him a "despicable human being".

Mundine, who takes on Jeff Horn in the 71kg catchweight bout in Brisbane in November, also suggested Lonergan's sledging would be the cause of the former WBO welterweight title holder's downfall.

"I wish Lonergan was taking the punches. I would knock that head straight off his shoulders," Mundine said.

"I don't like Dean. I think he's a despicable human being as far as his honour, his word, his integrity. He's got none. And he tries to tell me what to do. I do what I want to do."

The comments come after the former Kiwis player said he would rather drink "six cups of warm sick" than see Horn fight Mundine in a comeback bout after his loss to Terence Crawford in Las Vegas earlier this year.

Dean Lonergan of Duco Promotions and Kiwi boxer Joseph Parker. Source: Photosport

But with the bout now confirmed for November 30 at Suncorp Stadium, Lonergan has been outspoken about the result and believes Horn will deliver a clinical, paced, one-sided beatdown to the 43-year-old Mundine.

It was a tactic the former DUCO Events co-owner employed during the build-up to Horn's bout with Crawford before the American took him down in nine rounds - Crawford later stated the comments served as motivation to him.

Mundine believes if Lonergan keeps up the chatter, it will spell Horn's end.

"Lonergan is going to be the reason why Jeff Horn's head is going to come off. This is the thing – he was very vocal against Crawford, his fighter got his head punched in.