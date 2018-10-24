 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Anthony Mundine fires off barrage of verbal blows at Dean Lonergan - 'He's a despicable human being'

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Boxing

Anthony Mundine has fired off a string of verbal jabs towards boxing promoter Dean Lonergan, calling him a "despicable human being".

Mundine, who takes on Jeff Horn in the 71kg catchweight bout in Brisbane in November, also suggested Lonergan's sledging would be the cause of the former WBO welterweight title holder's downfall.

"I wish Lonergan was taking the punches. I would knock that head straight off his shoulders," Mundine said.

"I don't like Dean. I think he's a despicable human being as far as his honour, his word, his integrity. He's got none. And he tries to tell me what to do. I do what I want to do."

The comments come after the former Kiwis player said he would rather drink "six cups of warm sick" than see Horn fight Mundine in a comeback bout after his loss to Terence Crawford in Las Vegas earlier this year.

Dean Lonergan of Duco Promotions and Kiwi boxer Joseph Parker. Source: Photosport

But with the bout now confirmed for November 30 at Suncorp Stadium, Lonergan has been outspoken about the result and believes Horn will deliver a clinical, paced, one-sided beatdown to the 43-year-old Mundine.

It was a tactic the former DUCO Events co-owner employed during the build-up to Horn's bout with Crawford before the American took him down in nine rounds - Crawford later stated the comments served as motivation to him.

Mundine believes if Lonergan keeps up the chatter, it will spell Horn's end.

"Lonergan is going to be the reason why Jeff Horn's head is going to come off. This is the thing – he was very vocal against Crawford, his fighter got his head punched in.

"He's been very vocal against me, he's going to get his boy's head punched in again. He ain't the one taking the punches. I feel sorry for Jeff."

The Aboriginal Muslim believes Advance Australia Fair represents ‘white Australian policy. Source: Breakfast
Topics
Other Sport
Boxing
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:07
One witness claimed that the fans were jumping up and down on the escalator with force.
Dramatic footage shows escalator malfunction in Rome, hurting dozens of football fans
2
Auckland rugby coach Alosio Taimo found guilty of 95 sex charges against boys
3
General view of Mt Smart. Tonga v Australia. International Rugby League test match. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 20 October 2018 © Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Opinion: Donuts and the kindness of strangers - Tongan fans show they're a crowd like no other
4
The Aboriginal Muslim believes Advance Australia Fair represents ‘white Australian policy.
Anthony Mundine fires off barrage of verbal blows at Dean Lonergan - 'He's a despicable human being'
5
Alfred Aholelei recalled the racist “dance monkey, dance” comment an NRL official directed at a Tongan fan on screen during the Mate Ma’a Tonga Test on Saturday.
Emotional Tongan DJ recalls the hurt NRL official caused with racist 'dance monkey, dance' comment
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
Joseph Parker reacts after being knocked down by Dillian Whyte during their heavyweight bout at the O2 Arena in London, Saturday, July 28, 2018. Whyte won by unanimous decision. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

'I still belong at the top' - Joseph Parker motivated for comeback fight in December
01:49
Tayla Clement is taking up discus for her chance to win a Paralympic gold medal.

'I'm making the most of being alive' – Meet the former para-swimmer on the rise to Paralympic glory
Alexander Flores

'I'm going to knock him out': Meet Joseph Parker's next opponent, Alexander 'the Great' Flores
1 NEWS

Watch: MLB star fined after cheap shot on first baseman in tense playoff series