TODAY |

Anthony Joshua's promoter says rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr to take place at end of year

Associated Press
More From
Other Sport
Boxing

Anthony Joshua's promoter says a rematch will take place between the British fighter and new world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr.

Eddie Hearn says on Twitter that the contracted rematch clause was triggered this morning following talks with Joshua, his management team and his trainer, Rob McCracken.

Hearn says "the fight will take place in (November or December) at a venue to be confirmed shortly."

Ruiz Jr's camp has not confirmed that the Mexican boxer has agreed to the fight.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The 29-year-old had tried in April to tee up an endorsement deal while being interviewed on Fox Sports. Source: Fox Sports

    Joshua fell to the first loss of his professional career when he was stopped by Ruiz Jr in the seventh round at Madison Square Garden in New York at the weekend.

    Ruiz Jr now owns the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts.

    Andy Ruiz, right, punches Anthony Joshua during the third round of a heavyweight title boxing match Saturday, June 1, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Andy Ruiz Jr knocks out Anthony Joshua in the seventh round to become the new heavyweight boxing champion of the world in New York. Source: Associated Press
    More From
    Other Sport
    Boxing
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:14
    Joshua suffered his first loss against Ruiz Jr, losing his WBA, WBO, IBF heavyweight titles in New York.
    Eddie Hearn denies rumours Anthony Joshua was 'badly' hurt in sparring before Andy Ruiz Jr fight
    2
    The 29-year-old had tried in April to tee up an endorsement deal while being interviewed on Fox Sports.
    Andy Ruiz Jr's wish comes true as Snickers send new champion 'sweet package'
    3
    After leading 19-6 at halftime, the NZ under-20s side scored four times to win 45-13.
    Baby Blacks earn convincing win in under-20 World Cup opener against Georgia
    4
    Established back in 1922, it’s one of our smallest, but strongest unions.
    'Rugby really does move our iwi' - Ngāti Porou East Coast get a helping hand
    5
    FILE - In this April 13, 2018, file photo, South Africa's Caster Semenya celebrates after winning the woman's 800m final at Carrara Stadium during the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia. Semenya's lawyers say the Swiss supreme court has ordered track's governing body to suspend its testosterone regulations. The lawyers say Monday's, June 3, 2019, ruling allows Semenya to compete unrestricted in all female events. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
    IAAF vow to continue fight against Caster Semenya, other female athletes with high testosterone levels
    MORE FROM
    Other Sport
    MORE
    1 NEWS

    'He's the better man tonight' - Anthony Joshua humble in defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr
    1 NEWS

    'I would love to fight him again' - Joseph Parker on facing Andy Ruiz Jr
    Andy Ruiz Jr becomes the new heavyweight WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF boxing champion after a TKO seventh round win over Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden in New York.

    'I've got that Mexican blood in me' - Andy Ruiz Jr stuns Anthony Joshua with sensational TKO victory
    Andy Ruiz, right, punches Anthony Joshua during the third round of a heavyweight title boxing match Saturday, June 1, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

    Andy Ruiz Jr shocks the world! Knocks out Anthony Joshua to become new heavyweight champion