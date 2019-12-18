TODAY |

Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury sign two-fight deal to unify the heavyweight title, Eddie Hearn says

Source:  1 NEWS

Brits Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have signed a two-fight deal to unify the heavyweight title, according to Eddie Hearn.

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. Source: Photosport

Hearn, who promotes Joshua, said a venue would be confirmed in the next month.

“This was a major effort from all parties to get this over the line. You had rival promoters, rival networks and rival fighters,” Hearn said.

"We've already had approaches from eight or nine sites. The offers have come from multiple countries in the Middle East, from Asia, Eastern Europe and America."

Only four days ago, Fury said the fight was "nowhere near" being confirmed.

“Until I've got a date and a load of money in my pocket, there's no fight," Fury told iFL TV.

"There's a lot of things going on that people don't know behind the scenes that can scupper a fight like that.

"I've stopped training now, I'm on holiday. I'm doing anything between eight to 10 to 12 pints of lager a day at the minute — I'm not eating, though, so I'm just getting my calories through alcohol."

