Anthony Joshua shares monstrous workout video in preparation for Joseph Parker showdown

British fighter Anthony Joshua is getting into shape to take on Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker in Cardiff next month, sharing a video of his gruelling workout routine.

Joshua, 28, will face the unbeaten Kiwi in a winner-takes-all clash, risking his WBA and IBF titles in an attempt to gain Parker's WBO belt.

Posting on Instagram, Joshua can be seen in a number of rigorous activities, from weights to cardio and even conditioning, leaving no stone unturned in his preparation for the unification bout.