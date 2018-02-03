Anthony Joshua shares monstrous workout video in preparation for Joseph Parker showdown

Source:
British fighter Anthony Joshua is getting into shape to take on Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker in Cardiff next month, sharing a video of his gruelling workout routine.
Joshua, 28, will face the unbeaten Kiwi in a winner-takes-all clash, risking his WBA and IBF titles in an attempt to gain Parker's WBO belt.
Posting on Instagram, Joshua can be seen in a number of rigorous activities, from weights to cardio and even conditioning, leaving no stone unturned in his preparation for the unification bout.
Joshua v Parker will take place at Cardiff's Millenium Stadium on April 1 NZT.
