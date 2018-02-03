 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Anthony Joshua shares monstrous workout video in preparation for Joseph Parker showdown

share

Source:

1 NEWS

British fighter Anthony Joshua is getting into shape to take on Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker in Cardiff next month, sharing a video of his gruelling workout routine.

The two unbeaten fighters will come face-to-face in Cardiff next month.
Source: Instagram/Jamie Velocity

Joshua, 28, will face the unbeaten Kiwi in a winner-takes-all clash, risking his WBA and IBF titles in an attempt to gain Parker's WBO belt.

Posting on Instagram, Joshua can be seen in a number of rigorous activities, from weights to cardio and even conditioning, leaving no stone unturned in his preparation for the unification bout.

Joshua v Parker will take place at Cardiff's Millenium Stadium on April 1 NZT.

Related

Joseph Parker

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:40
1
Randall Margraves had to be restrained after charging at his daughters' abuser.

Watch: The moment victims' father tries to attack disgraced doctor Larry Nassar

00:46
2
The Hurricanes boss is one of many Kiwis to leave for Europe.

'It is not tidy for anyone' - Hurricanes coach hits out at All Blacks training camps

00:15
3
Oklahoma City almost pulled off a miraculous comeback win but fell short, going down 127-124.

Fired up Russell Westbrook shoves Nuggets fan after loss at the buzzer, Steven Adams gives interloper death stare

00:29
4
The two unbeaten fighters will come face-to-face in Cardiff next month.

Anthony Joshua shares monstrous workout video in preparation for Joseph Parker showdown

5
All Blacks forwards Joe Moody and Luke Romano help haul broken down truck on Arthur's Pass.

All Blacks Joe Moody and Luke Romano lend helping hand, hauling broken down truck

03:20
Hundreds of people remain stranded on the West Coast as contractors work to clear slips, powerlines and trees on State Highway 6.

Storm hit State Highway Six set to be reopened this morning

Hundreds of people have been stuck on the West Coast since the storm hit on Thursday.


00:20
More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf yesterday.

00:12
A 50m section of the bridge has broken off after a major storm hit the South Island.

Large section of Pyramid Bridge collapses into river near Gore due to storm

Aerial footage shows a 50m section of the bridge submerged in the Mataura River.

02:04

Weather slowly quieting down across the country after yesterday’s severe flooding

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:45
Ex cyclone Fehi left a path of destruction along State Highway 6 on the West Coast.

Raw: Confronting aerial vision shows scale of slips and damage on South Island's West Coast

Ex-Cyclone Fehi's path of destruction is clear to see.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 