Anthony Joshua says he's lost respect for Joseph Parker due to build-up comments

British boxer Anthony Joshua says he has lost respect for Kiwi counterpart Joseph Parker during the testy lead-up to their heavyweight fight announcement.

Parker embraced his title as 'King of Pies' but made sure he gave his next opponent a designation as well.
Source: 1 NEWS

Joshua said he wouldn't shake Parker's hand in the lead-up to their unification fight in Cardiff on March 31 after the details were confirmed on Monday (NZT).

The 28-year-old puts his three title belts on the line against WBO champion Parker and said he wouldn't lack for motivation following the unbeaten New Zealander's verbal assault of recent weeks.

In a bid to get the deal across the line, Parker and his Duco Events management team have criticised Joshua's "glass jaw" and "robotic" fighting style.

Parker’s camp announced today that they are in negotiations with setting up a fight with British boxing star Anthony Joshua.
Source: 1 NEWS

Duco Events boss David Higgins suggested Joshua could be the next British sporting "choker".

Joshua expressed his dismay at the comments in an interview with Sky Sports UK, saying Parker lacked the class of leading contemporary sportsmen such as Roger Federer, Lewis Hamilton and LeBron James.

"Then you've got people like Joseph Parker, so he's not a respectable type of person, he can't control himself," Joshua said.

"But that's just how it is. You've got to accept people for who they are. If that's how he wants to plan his shot, we let him crack on.

"He'll be respectful after I whoop him. He might try to shake my hand. I won't shake his hand though."

The pair will face off in a London press conference on Tuesday night (NZT).

Higgins admitted he had ruffled feathers during the negotiations phase but it was necessary because Parker was still regarded as a "small player" in the UK.

"New Zealand might be a tiny country on the other side of the world but it has a hugely proud sporting tradition - and a particularly strong tradition when it comes to whipping mother England," Higgins said.

"Joseph Parker is the absolute epitome of the Kiwi sporting battler. It has been said that he is punching above his weight, but he didn't become WBO heavyweight champion by being lucky.

"It certainly won't be a shock to me when he beats Anthony Joshua and takes his titles back home to New Zealand."

