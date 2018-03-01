Anthony Joshua says Deontay Wilder 'an easier fight' than Joseph Parker

Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker has earned praise from rival Anthony Joshua, with the unbeaten Brit labelling the WBO champion a tougher match up than WBC title holder Deontay Wilder.

As both fighters prepare to meet in the ring in a winner take-all-clash, with the Kiwi risking his WBO belt against the Brit's IBF and WBA titles, promoter Eddie Hearn says that the prospect of facing Wilder is more appealing to Joshua's team.

Speaking to Sky Sports UK, Hearn stirred the pot between Wilder and Joshua, labeling the proclaimed "Bronze Bomber" as the weakest of the three world title holders.

"Make no mistake, I was with Anthony Joshua this morning, he wants to fight Deontay Wilder. He sees that as an easier fight potentially than the Joseph Parker fight," Hearn said.

"The plan is to become undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. He's got to deal with Parker first, it's a tough fight. After that, Deontay is coming to Cardiff, we can sit down, we can get that fight made. No problems from our side."

Hearn also went on to say that Wilder will need to lower his expectations to step into the ring with Joshua, with the American wanting an even split of the revenue.

"Wilder was talking about he wants a 50-50 split. This is ridiculous, we're going to have three belts, he's got one."