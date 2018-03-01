 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Anthony Joshua says Deontay Wilder 'an easier fight' than Joseph Parker

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker has earned praise from rival Anthony Joshua, with the unbeaten Brit labelling the WBO champion a tougher match up than WBC title holder Deontay Wilder.

Trainer Kevin Barry is making big promises ahead of the unification super fight.
Source: Sky Sports UK

As both fighters prepare to meet in the ring in a winner take-all-clash, with the Kiwi risking his WBO belt against the Brit's IBF and WBA titles, promoter Eddie Hearn says that the prospect of facing Wilder is more appealing to Joshua's team.

Speaking to Sky Sports UK, Hearn stirred the pot between Wilder and Joshua, labeling the proclaimed "Bronze Bomber" as the weakest of the three world title holders.

"Make no mistake, I was with Anthony Joshua this morning, he wants to fight Deontay Wilder. He sees that as an easier fight potentially than the Joseph Parker fight," Hearn said.

The two unbeaten champions will fight in Cardiff on April 1.
Source: 1 NEWS

"The plan is to become undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. He's got to deal with Parker first, it's a tough fight. After that, Deontay is coming to Cardiff, we can sit down, we can get that fight made. No problems from our side."

Hearn also went on to say that Wilder will need to lower his expectations to step into the ring with Joshua, with the American wanting an even split of the revenue.

"Wilder was talking about he wants a 50-50 split. This is ridiculous, we're going to have three belts, he's got one."

Parker and Joshua will face one another on April 1 NZT in Cardiff.

Related

Joseph Parker

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The incident in Manchester has left Jones afraid to use public transport.

Watch: Shameful scenes as England coach Eddie Jones verbally abused by Scotland fans

2
Atlanta will be left with a few battered bodies after Adams muscled up in the paint and didn't stop for anyone.

'He does an amazing job' - NBA superstar Russell Westbrook beams over Steven Adams

3
Sonny Bill Williams finds a gap during the Highlanders and Blues Super Rugby match at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand. 23 February 2018. Copyright Image: Derek Morrison / www.photosport.nz

Super Rugby predictions: Campbell Burnes' picks for round two

4
Jordie has graduated from being called "bub" to "udon" by his older brother.

Barrett brothers return to Hurricanes' starting line up to face Jaguares

5
Tall Blacks Mika Vukona drops the ball during the Basketball World Cup qualifier match between the Tall Blacks and Korea at TSB Arena in Wellington on Thursday the 23 November 2017. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Tall Blacks fall in world rankings despite back-to-back wins

00:28
The closure of SH1 due to Cyclone Gita allowed the detonation work to happen.

Watch: 'Rocky' the 700 tonne boulder blown up as work crew takes advantage of Kaikoura road closure

"Due to its size, another earthquake could have sent it rolling down the hill, taking out any rockfall protection in the process."

06:31

'Go and read the science!' – Michael Laws passionately defends rodeo's animal welfare record while firing up at Jack Tame

The rodeo advocate clashed with the Breakfast host on the issue.

01:57
Some employees at Russell McVeagh were accused of inappropriate behaviour towards two student interns two years ago.

Legal profession's current sexual harassment complaint process can 're-victimise' complainants, says Law Society

The society's president Kathryn Beck spoke with TVNZ1's Breakfast as it launches a working group to look into the issue.

11:48
1 NEWS political reporters Katie Bradford and Andrea Vance discuss the leadership contest

Inside Parliament podcast: Simon Bridges as new National leader 'such an anti-climax'

1 NEWS political reporters Katie Bradford and Andrea Vance discuss the leadership contest.


00:24
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Caught on video: Rotorua school boy suspended after kicking another boy in the head

Footage of the incident at Western Heights High appeared on social media yesterday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 