Anthony Joshua 'making a big mistake' in agreeing Parker bout - David Higgins on title unification fight

Duco Events boss David Higgins is stepping up the war of words between Joseph Parker and British heavyweight Anthony Joshua, as the two camps come close to agreeing a title unification bout for next year.

The Duco Events boss says Parker has a mental edge over Joshua.
With the two unbeaten fighters all but having agreed a deal to see them come face to face in a winner takes all unification bout, Parker's promoter Higgins is provocatively stoking the fires between the two camps.

"We think they're making a big mistake putting Joshua in against Parker," Higgins told 1 NEWS today.

"I think Joseph Parker has won the first round, which is the mental battle.

"Joshua's saying some strange things in the media. He's rattled, he's not used to it."

Higgins also pointed out again that his team are aware of Joshua's weakness.

"Joshua has a glass jaw - he's been flattened in nearly every training camp.

"Parker has never been knocked down."

