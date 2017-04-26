 

Anthony Joshua happy to play patient game in blockbuster title bout with Klitschko

Anthony Joshua is prepared to remain patient in his pursuit of victory against Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium despite never having fought past the seventh round.

With two world titles on the line and one of the sport’s greats in the other corner, the British heavyweight is making sure everything is perfect.
The IBF champion is trying to establish himself as the world's leading heavyweight and to win the WBA title last held by Tyson Fury in front of an expected 90,000-strong crowd - a post-war record for a fight in Britain.

He can also potentially end the career of the dominant heavyweight of the modern era, the 41-year-old Klitschko.

Joshua says he plans to overpower the Ukrainian challenger on Saturday before securing a knockout.

He also remains the favourite but many observers believe the longer the fight progresses the more Klitschko's chances will improve.

But the 27-year-old Joshua, who has never fought past the seventh round casting doubts over his stamina should the fight go into the later rounds, says he is willing to wait.

While Klitschko consistently grows in confidence once he finds his rhythm, Joshua believes his opponent's age will undermine him.

"He'll probably start fast because he won't be able to keep up the pace," Joshua said. "Father Time is a genetical thing, it's something no one can deny, and it's just part of life. I don't think he'd be able to cope in my training camp.

"How I've been taught to win is to box off the line, set it up, and then come forward, defend, and try and come forward again. So it's what opportunities are there, rather than being aggressive and missing shots because I'm just hungry for a knockout.

"I just have to create opportunities, and when they come, I'll explode then and take him on.

"Around 2005 was the good, sharp Wladimir. Throwing more punches. Now hard work has to become smart work as you get older: he's at that stage where he has to get smart.

"I'm more hard work than smart work, and that's why I don't mind fighting Wladimir, because I know, whichever type of fight it is, if it gets tough I will slug it out."

Klitschko's latest attempts to get into Joshua's mind led to him predicting the British fans will be cheering for him by the end of Saturday's fight.

"I was booed at the beginning (of his open workout), but cheered at the end, when I finished," said the Ukrainian.

"I've seen it with my brother (Vitali) and Herbie Hide here years ago. If you perform well, people will accept you with cheering."

