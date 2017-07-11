Anthony Joshua eyeing Kiwi champion: 'I'll box Parker in the future'

British heavyweight Anthony Joshua says that he expects Joseph Parker to defeat Hughie Fury, and that he'll come face to face with the Kiwi in the ring in the future.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Joshua, 27, said that Parker will get past the undefeated Fury in Manchester on September 24, putting the Kiwi fighter on a collision course with the IBF and WBA champion in 2018.

"Parker is quite strong. Hughie can outbox him but I'm not sure how long for. Maybe Parker will stop him late on," Joshua said.

Joshua also says that he and Parker need to meet in the ring, for the good of the heavyweight division.

"I'll box Parker in the future."

"We have to keep the division alive."

Parker's promoters Duco Events have already met with Joshua's handler Eddie Hearn, where the prospect of a fight between the two was raised.