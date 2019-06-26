Anthony Joshua determined to win back titles lost to Andy Ruiz in a rematch

Anthony Joshua wants to get his "passion" for boxing back ahead of his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr later this year.

The British boxer suffered the first defeat of his professional career against Ruiz and lost his WBA, IBF and WBO world titles in the process.

Joshua's seventh-round stoppage by Ruiz on June 1 was a shock defeat for the formerly unbeaten heavyweight champion but the 29-year-old believes he can win the rematch.

"It's a fight I know I can win and that's what makes it important," Joshua told Sky Sports.

"I'm going straight for the titles, there's Ruiz and he's got what I want, the titles, so let's get it on."

On his defeat, Joshua said: "It was a tough battle, I got beat that night but I feel strong enough and I feel I can correct my wrongs."

The heavyweight said he wanted to add members to his boxing team ahead of his training for the clash with Ruiz.

"I need to be around as many boxing people as possible because right now I need to soak in the experience and knowledge... and get that passion back," he said.

The first fight took place at Madison Square Garden in New York, Joshua's first fight in the United States, but his promoter wants the rematch to take place in Cardiff at the Principality Stadium and has ruled out a return to America.

Joshua said: "It doesn't matter to me where it is. I don't mind fighting in America, I've done it before.

"I would love it to be in Cardiff but it's going to be on neutral ground, Ruiz is the champ so he will make some calls in that situation but I'm going to battle for it to be in the UK because it's my stomping ground.