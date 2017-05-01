 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

Other Sport


Anthony Joshua determined to remain grounded despite overnight springboard to boxing super stardom

share

Source:

Associated Press

Anthony Joshua remained in the ring long after 90,000 of his supporters had filed out of Wembley Stadium, posing happily for pictures with his team and hugging just about everyone he knew.

The British heavyweight boxer isn’t letting two world titles, a big pay day or a win over a boxing legend go to his head.
Source: BBC

No reason to leave early when being the heavyweight champion is so much fun.

"I just want to fight everyone, man," Joshua said. "I'm really loving this right now."

There was a lot to love Saturday night local time in front of a packed crowd at England's national stadium, where Joshua got off the canvas to stop longtime champion Wladimir Klitschko in a coming out party of sorts that electrified the boxing world.

The biggest heavyweight fight in British history was also the best. There was an epic fifth round where Joshua knocked Klitschko down and then held on himself to survive, along with a knockdown a round later by Klitschko.

Joshua defeated Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round in front of 90,000 people at Wembley Stadium.
Source: ITV

And when Joshua had finished almost taking Klitschko's head off in the 11th round, a heavyweight division moribund for years was suddenly very much alive once again.

"Anthony was better today than I," Klitschko said. "It's really sad that I didn't make it tonight. I was planning to do it. It didn't work. But all the respect to Anthony, congratulations."

A heavyweight title fight unlike any seen in the country that invented boxing didn't just end with the hometown favourite's hand aloft in victory. It ended in such spectacular fashion that Joshua can now write his own ticket in a heavyweight division long starved for star power.

Parker and trainer Kevin Barry are starting to plan for a unification fight if this is anything to go by.
Source: Supplied

That will at some point likely include a megafight with American Deontay Wilder, who owns a piece of the title and is a huge puncher himself. It could include a rematch with Klitschko, who had it written into his contract that he would have that right should he lose.

And then there's Tyson Fury, the British nomad who upset Klitschko in 2015 before being waylaid by mental and other issues.

"Tyson Fury, where you're at, baby? Is that what you want to see?" Joshua asked. "Come on, we're here, man. I enjoy fighting. I love fighting. I want to give 90,000 people another chance to witness a lovely night of boxing."

The Kiwi heavyweight took time out to watch the epic encounter at Wembley this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS

The possibilities are tantalizing indeed, and so are the prospects for stardom for Joshua. Largely unknown outside Britain except by ardent boxing fans, he announced himself as the future of the division with a spectacular right hand that made Klitschko look like a very large bobblehead in the 11th round of a fight that until then was either man's to win.

"You can hear I'm a little bit emotional because I know I've got doubters that think I can't do this and that, but I dig deep," Joshua said. "As I said, if you don't take part, you're going to fail. Just give it a go and you never know the outcome."

Wilder was at ringside to watch his new rival, as were former champions Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis. Wilder is also undefeated and a big puncher with a piece of the heavyweight title himself, and the two would do huge box-office business if they got together in a megafight.

First, though, Joshua must come to the U.S. and expose himself to American boxing fans in at least one fight, possibly two. The Fury fight would likely be in England, though a rematch with Klitschko could take place in the U.S.

"I'm only going to improve," said Joshua, whose quick path to success had been questioned by some outside his camp. "As I said, I'm not perfect, but I'm trying."

Related

Boxing

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The Fijian players, competing in the British Army team, bended the knee as they met the prince - as they do for any royal or head of state.

Watch: Fijian rugby players respectfully take a knee in Prince Harry's presence prior to British military grudge match

00:29
2
Sam Whitelock and Mitch Hunt were both shown yellow cards in the final minutes of the 48-21 win.

Crusaders skipper Sam Whitelock suspended for two weeks for foul play

02:09
3
The British heavyweight boxer isn’t letting two world titles, a big pay day or a win over a boxing legend go to his head.

Anthony Joshua determined to remain grounded despite overnight springboard to boxing super stardom

00:42
4
Joshua defeated Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round in front of 90,000 people at Wembley Stadium.

Watch: Anthony Joshua reveals black and blue face after being pummelled by Wladimir Klitschko


00:39
5
Francisco Porcella took home the biggest wave award for his ridiculous surf at Nazare in Portugal.

Watch: Italian daredevil surfer takes out award for fearless ride of monster 22 metre wave

07:05
The neighbours, who live two houses away in Kohimarama, claim the tree is ruining their otherwise uninterrupted sea views.

Auckland couple taken to court over a tree their neighbours say is potentially wiping big bucks off their property's value

Fair Go looks into a dispute in Kohimarama.


02:17
Eight Mile Style has taken the National Party to court over the use of a song in its 2014 election campaign.

A rap battle of a different kind: Eminem's hit track Lose Yourself played in Wellington court in case against National

Eight Mile Style has taken the National Party to court over the use of a song in its 2014 election campaign.

Kylie Frost and her support crew after completing the 2016 Run Out West.

'I've got a long way to go but I'm determined' - Auckland mum's race to beat debilitating disease and complete an Iron Man

Kylie Frost's disease causes some bones to fuse due to inflammation, but she's not letting it stop her.

00:53
Masters Games' CEO Jennah Wooten spoke to Breakfast about the success of the Auckland event.

'Best games ever, a phenomenal result' - New Zealand 2017 declared the greatest World Masters Games

The Masters Games' CEO spoke talked about the success of the Auckland event.

00:40
The men were escorted from the rally as the crowd chanted “U.S.A”.

'Get em out of here!' Trump brandishes protestors waving Russian flags during rally

The US President was quick to thank the legal system.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ