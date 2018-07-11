Anthony Joshua confirms heavyweight title defence against Alexander Povetkin

Anthony Joshua will defend his WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles against Alexander Povetkin of Russia in London on Sept. 23 NZT.

Anthony Joshua exchanges punches with Eric Molina during their IBF World Heavyweight Championship fight at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Source: Getty

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed the fight, which will take place at Wembley Stadium.

Povetkin is the mandatory challenger to the WBA title. The 28-year-old Joshua has been in training while negotiations with WBC champion Deontay Wilder stalled, but could yet face the American in April 2019.

Joshua said in a statement: "Povetkin is a serious challenge that I will prepare meticulously for. He has serious pedigree and only a fool would underestimate what he brings to the table."