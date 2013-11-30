 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


'Another win would be outstanding' - All Blacks Sevens side banking on strong Wellington history

share

Source:

NZN

New Zealand are leaning on their exceptional history at the Wellington Sevens as they seek out an increasingly rare world series tournament win.

The All Blacks have gone seven tournaments without even reaching the final, including at the Rio Olympics, with some of the shine having faded on an enormously successful team.

All Blacks Sevens' DJ Forbes makes a run.

Source: Photosport

However, their success at Wellington is enduring, having won nine of the last 14 tournaments there, including the last three in a row.

Assistant coaches Scott Waldrom and Tomasi Cama have reminded the players this week of some of New Zealand's previous moments of magic in the capital.

That includes the post-hooter team try finished by Joe Webber to steal last year's final against South Africa 24-21.

"That's a moment a lot of the boys now use as inspiration and use to get themselves up," Waldrom said.

"Maybe we can have another moment like that - hopefully not too close - but another win would be outstanding."

New Zealand are fifth through the first two of 10 rounds.

They were slaughtered 40-0 by the Blitzboks in the quarter-finals of the series opener in Dubai late last year before a far more competitive showing in Cape Town featured a tense 14-7 semi-final loss, again to series leaders South Africa.

New Zealand are fielding one of the more settled teams, featuring experienced players such as Scott Curry, his predecessor as captain DJ Forbes, Tim Mikkelson and Sherwin Stowers.

However, youth has been injected and the uncapped Vilimoni Koroi and Tone Ng Shiu will make their debuts in Wellington.

NZ team for Wellington: Scott Curry (captain), Dylan Collier, DJ Forbes, Iopu Iopu-Aso, Rocky Khan, Vilimoni Koroi, Tim Mikkelson, Sione Molia, Tone Ng Shiu, Sherwin Stowers, Isaac Te Tamaki, Regan Ware.

Related

Sevens

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:40
1
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Graphic video: Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers horror eye injury during game with Cairns Taipans

00:21
2
Tui put on a show with a one-legged squat and one-handed push-ups before diving off the Wellington waterfront.

Watch: Chiselled Black Ferns Sevens star Ruby Tui shows up Aussies with epic front flip dabbing bomb

00:40
3
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Video: Breakers star responds after horror eye-pop out of socket - 'Thanks for all the love and prayers tonight. I'm home and seeing fine'


00:54
4
The All Blacks winger and Fatima Savea bust out all the moves to Bruno Mars' hit song That's What I Like.

Watch: Julian Savea 'getting lit with wifey' in romantic Bruno Mars car duet

00:27
5
In his comeback PGA tournament the former World No.1 wasn’t happy with this drive.

Raw: Despondent Tiger Woods biffs his club after butchering drive, tumbles down field in comeback

02:02
Bikes are becoming a crucial element in helping ex-inmates start a normal life, but it’s other inmates who are doing the hard work to make it happen.

Teenage Christchurch prisoner setting up future on the outside through bike workshops

Bikes are becoming a crucial element in helping ex-inmates start a normal life, but it’s other inmates who are doing the hard work to make it happen.

02:11
Tourism bosses are worried that piling local travellers on top of peak season internationals would cause a problem,

'The long close down at Christmas is an outdated concept' – support grows for shifting summer holidays

Close to 1200 people have signed Peter Dunne's petition.

01:02
The National MP opens up to Breakfast about what she has been through.

'Don't muck around if you find something' - breast cancer fighter Nikki Kaye's essential advice to anyone concerned about their health

The National MP opens up to Breakfast about what she has been through.

00:51
They haven’t played each other since 1998, and Williams says she’s inspired by Lucic-Baroni’s hard road back to the court.

Watch: Gracious Serena Williams heaps praise on Lucic-Baroni's inspirational comeback from abusive childhood

Williams says she's followed Lucic-Baroni's hard road back to the court.

01:43
The owners today navigated across a sizeable slip on SH1 to retrieve their vehicles, trapped since the 7.8 magnitude quake.

Campervans rescued after two months idle on Kaikoura coast

Their owners today navigated across a sizeable slip on State Highway 1 to retrieve their vehicles.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ