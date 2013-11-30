'Another win would be outstanding' - All Blacks Sevens side banking on strong Wellington history

New Zealand are leaning on their exceptional history at the Wellington Sevens as they seek out an increasingly rare world series tournament win.

The All Blacks have gone seven tournaments without even reaching the final, including at the Rio Olympics, with some of the shine having faded on an enormously successful team.

All Blacks Sevens' DJ Forbes makes a run. Source: Photosport

However, their success at Wellington is enduring, having won nine of the last 14 tournaments there, including the last three in a row.

Assistant coaches Scott Waldrom and Tomasi Cama have reminded the players this week of some of New Zealand's previous moments of magic in the capital.

That includes the post-hooter team try finished by Joe Webber to steal last year's final against South Africa 24-21.

"That's a moment a lot of the boys now use as inspiration and use to get themselves up," Waldrom said.

"Maybe we can have another moment like that - hopefully not too close - but another win would be outstanding."

New Zealand are fifth through the first two of 10 rounds.

They were slaughtered 40-0 by the Blitzboks in the quarter-finals of the series opener in Dubai late last year before a far more competitive showing in Cape Town featured a tense 14-7 semi-final loss, again to series leaders South Africa.

New Zealand are fielding one of the more settled teams, featuring experienced players such as Scott Curry, his predecessor as captain DJ Forbes, Tim Mikkelson and Sherwin Stowers.

However, youth has been injected and the uncapped Vilimoni Koroi and Tone Ng Shiu will make their debuts in Wellington.