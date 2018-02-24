 

Another Russian athlete fails Winter Olympics doping test

Russia's appeasement mission to make it to the Olympic closing ceremony has been shaken by a new doping case at this year's Winter games in PyeongChang

Driver Nadezhda Sergeeva and Anastasia Kocherzhova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia take a curve in their third heat during the women's two-man bobsled final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

Source: Associated Press

Nadezhda Sergeeva, who finished 12th in the two-woman bobsleigh, tested positive for a banned heart medication the day after Russia's mixed doubles curling team was stripped of its bronze medal because Alexandr Krushelnitckii tested positive for meldonium.

Regardless of the details behind the violations, that is not a good look for a nation anxious to be welcomed back into the international fold.

Today the International Olympic Committee (IOC) executive board meets to discuss lifting the suspension imposed on Russia for running a doping system within the country and at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Should the ban be lifted, Russia could be allowed to take place in tomorrow's closing ceremony in PyeongChang with its flag and national symbols restored.

"I hope this situation will not have an effect on the return of the Russian Olympic Committee to the IOC," Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told a press conference in Moscow about Krushelnitckii's case.

"This athlete was tested 11 times over the past two years. All those tests were negative."

Two days ahead of the decision, Russia said it paid a fine of $US15m (NZ$20m) levied as part of a range of sanctions handed down by the IOC late last year.

