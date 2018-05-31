Another challenger withdraws from 2021 America's Cup in Auckland

Dutch Sail have pulled out of the America’s Cup in 2021 citing financial constraints, leaving just four challengers for the Auld Mug in Auckland.

The team’s skipper Simeon Tienpont said they were disappointed not to be competing in the Hauraki Gulf in 2021.

"This was our chance to do it for Holland and show you could put it together as a country, not just one rich man," Tienpont said according to sailing website Live Sail Die.

Dutch Sail’s withdrawal is the second in a little over a month after Malta pulled out in May, leaving Luna Rossa, Ineos, American Magic and Stars and Stripes Team USA as the remaining challengers.

Though Stars and Stripes had a decide whether to challenge despite team CEO Mike Buckley insisting they’ll be on the water in 2021.