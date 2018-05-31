TODAY |

Another challenger withdraws from 2021 America's Cup in Auckland

1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
Americas Cup

Dutch Sail have pulled out of the America’s Cup in 2021 citing financial constraints, leaving just four challengers for the Auld Mug in Auckland.

The team’s skipper Simeon Tienpont said they were disappointed not to be competing in the Hauraki Gulf in 2021.

"This was our chance to do it for Holland and show you could put it together as a country, not just one rich man," Tienpont said according to sailing website Live Sail Die.

Dutch Sail’s withdrawal is the second in a little over a month after Malta pulled out in May, leaving Luna Rossa, Ineos, American Magic and Stars and Stripes Team USA as the remaining challengers.

Though Stars and Stripes had a decide whether to challenge despite team CEO Mike Buckley insisting they’ll be on the water in 2021.

"We continue to make progress with corporate partners and believe we will have what it takes to be competitive in Auckland,"  said Stars & Stripes Team USA CEO Mike Buckley in an official statement.

Team New Zealand lifting America's Cup
Team New Zealand lifting America's Cup Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
Americas Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
The sacked Wallaby emerged from talks in Sydney saying he was very, very disappointed.
Israel Folau unexpectedly defends LGBT activist's right to 'express her views'
2
Brooklyn Nets General Manager Sean Marks
Kiwi NBA general manager Sean Marks pulls off insane moves to sign all stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving
3
Parker claimed the TKO win after the ref stepped in and stopped Leapai from taking any more blows.
Watch Joseph Parker's trio of combos to the head that ended his bout with Alex Leapai
4
Jerome Luai was given 10 in the bin for this challenge on Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.
NRL admits to refereeing horror show in Panthers' win over Warriors
5
Hurricanes players and fans are rueing the botched call, which cost them one more chance at winning their Super Rugby semi-final with the Crusaders.
TJ Perenara says ref missed Sam Whitelock knock-on in final moments of semi-final - 'It was a penalty'
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
00:20
There was a technology bungle in Townsville and unfortunately for one volunteer it was caught on camera.

'Carnage in the field' - volunteer at Oceania Athletics champs taken out by remote control buggy
Marius van der Pol was unveiled in the 10-man grinding crew despite having no sailing experience.

Ex-NZ Army soldier completes remarkable transition to become grinder with Team NZ

Brain disease linked to repeated concussions found in former NRL player
The Great Sound, Bermuda, 24th June 2017, Emirates Team New Zealand beat Oracle team USA in race five. Day three of racing in the America's Cup presented by louis Vuitton.

Team New Zealand name familiar faces and new talent in grinding squad