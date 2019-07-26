Another boxer dies after fight - the second since the weekend

Another boxer has died after a fight, just days after another athlete died from injuries after being in the ring.

The World Boxing Council confirmed in a tweet that Argentinian boxer Hugo Santillan died after he suffered severe head injuries.

Earlier in the week, Russian fighter Maxim Dadashev died from brain injuries.

The Russian Boxing Federation says Dadashev died "as a result of the injuries he sustained" in Saturday's light-welterweight fight with Subriel Matias at the Theater at MGM National Harbour in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Dadashev was hospitalised shortly after the fight, which was stopped by his corner following the 11th round after Dadashev took numerous shots to the head.

Footage from the fight shows Dadashev shaking his head as his trainer, Buddy McGirt, pleads with him to stop the fight, telling him: "You're getting hit too much, Max. Please, Max, please let me do this."

Both fighters were 13-0 before the fight, which offered the winner the right to challenge IBF title-holder Josh Taylor.