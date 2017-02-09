Annual Halberg awards on hold for 2020, 'champions of the decade' to be recognised instead

The annual Halberg Sports awards are being deferred to 2021 due to Covid-19 but the Halberg Foundation still plans to host an event celebrating Kiwi sporting success.

The Halberg Awards trophy Source: Photosport

With international sporting events being severely affected in 2020, the Halberg Foundation has decided it will include performances of merit this year into next year's sporting year.

In its place this year will be an awards ceremony to honour sporting champions of the past decade from 2010 to 2019.

“The Halberg Foundation is thrilled that we can place a spotlight on our Decade Champions at the ISPS Handa Halberg Awards and after a challenging year for sport, to reflect and honour the best of the best,” said Shelley McMeeken, chief executive of the Halberg Foundation.

“At the same time the Awards form a significant part of the fundraising activities that allow Halberg to continue to carry out its crucial work for so many young physically disabled people in our communities and at the same time deliver on Sir Murray’s vision.”

Previous Supreme Halberg Award winners are up for the title of Decade Champion while category winners of the decade will also be recognised in the Team, Para Athlete, Sportswoman, Sportsman, Coach and Emerging Talent Athlete awards.

There will also be a public vote for New Zealand's favourite sporting moment of the decade.

Full list of finalists for the Halberg Awards Decade Champions:

Halberg Award Decade Champion (supreme): 2010 All Whites (football), 2011 All Blacks (rugby), 2012 Men’s Pair, Hamish Bond and Eric Murray (rowing), 2013 Lydia Ko (golf), 2014 Men’s Pair, Hamish Bond and Eric Murray (rowing), 2015 All Blacks (rugby), 2016 Lisa Carrington (canoe racing), 2017 Emirates Team New Zealand (yachting), 2018 Tom Walsh (athletics), 2019 Silver Ferns (netball).

Team of the Decade: 2010 All Whites (football), 2011 All Blacks (rugby), 2012 Men’s Pair, Hamish Bond and Eric Murray (rowing), 2013 All Blacks (rugby), 2014 Men’s Pair, Hamish Bond and Eric Murray (rowing), 2015 All Blacks (rugby), 2016 Men’s 49er, Peter Burling and Blair Tuke (yachting), 2017 Emirates Team New Zealand (yachting), 2018 Black Ferns Sevens (rugby), 2019 Silver Ferns (netball).

Para Athlete of the Decade: 2011 Sophie Pascoe (Para swimming), 2012 Sophie Pascoe (Para swimming), 2013 Sophie Pascoe (Para swimming), 2014 Mary Fisher (Para swimming), 2015 Sophie Pascoe (Para swimming), 2016 Liam Malone (Para athletics), 2017 Sophie Pascoe (Para swimming), 2018 Adam Hall (Para alpine skiing), 2019 Sophie Pascoe (Para swimming).

Sportswoman of the Decade: 2010 Dame Valerie Adams (athletics), 2011 Dame Valerie Adams (athletics), 2012 Dame Valerie Adams (athletics), 2013 Lydia Ko (golf), 2014 Lydia Ko (golf), 2015 Lydia Ko (golf), 2016 Lisa Carrington (canoe racing), 2017 Lisa Carrington (canoe racing), 2018 Lisa Carrington (canoe racing), 2019 Lisa Carrington (canoe racing).

Sportsman of the Decade: 2010 Richie McCaw (rugby), 2011 Richie McCaw (rugby), 2012 Mahe Drysdale (rowing), 2013 Scott Dixon (motorsport), 2014 Brendon McCullum (cricket), 2015 Kane Williamson (cricket), 2016 Mahe Drysdale (rowing), 2017 Tom Walsh (athletics), 2018 Tom Walsh (athletics), 2019 Israel Adesanya (mixed martial arts).

Coach of the Decade: 2010 Ricki Herbert (football), 2011 Sir Graham Henry (rugby), 2012 Richard (Dick) Tonks (rowing), 2013 Sir Steve Hansen (rugby), 2014 Anthony Peden (cycling), 2015 Sir Steve Hansen (rugby), 2016 Gordon Walker (canoe racing), 2017 Gordon Walker (canoe racing), 2018 Gordon Walker (canoe racing), 2019 Dame Noeline Taurua (netball).

Emerging Talent Athlete of the Decade: 2010 Gareth Kean (swimming), 2011 Jacko Gill (athletics), 2012 Lydia Ko (golf), 2013 Gabrielle Fa’amausili (swimming), 2014 Regan Gough (cycling), 2015 Eliza McCartney (athletics), 2016 Campbell Stewart (cycling), 2017 Ellesse Andrews (cycling), 2018 Maddison-Lee Wesche (athletics), 2019 Alice Robinson (ski racing).