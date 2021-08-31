Anna Steven makes Paralympics final on her birthday

Kiwi blade runner Anna Steven has made it through to a Paralympics final on her 21st birthday Tuesday.

It’s the perfect birthday present for Steven, qualifying through to the T64 200 metre final with a personal best time in the heats this afternoon.

Steven made her Paralympic games debut and posted a personal best time of 28.60 seconds in Tokyo.

She was up against reigning world champion Irmgard Bensusan who posted a world record time in their heat.