TODAY |

Anna Steven makes Paralympics final on her birthday

Michelle Prendiville, 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi blade runner Anna Steven has made it through to a Paralympics final on her 21st birthday Tuesday.

She clocked a personal best in the T64 200 metre race. Source: 1 NEWS

It’s the perfect birthday present for Steven, qualifying through to the T64 200 metre final with a personal best time in the heats this afternoon.

Steven made her Paralympic games debut and posted a personal best time of 28.60 seconds in Tokyo.

She was up against reigning world champion Irmgard Bensusan who posted a world record time in their heat.

Steven will feature in the final later tonight.

Other Sport
Paralympics
Michelle Prendiville
