Anna Steven makes Paralympics final on her birthday

Kiwi blade runner Anna Steven has made it through to a Paralympics final on her 21st birthday Tuesday.
It’s the perfect birthday present for Steven, qualifying through to the T64 200 metre final with a personal best time in the heats this afternoon.
Steven made her Paralympic games debut and posted a personal best time of 28.60 seconds in Tokyo.
She was up against reigning world champion Irmgard Bensusan who posted a world record time in their heat.
Steven will feature in the final later tonight.