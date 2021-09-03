TODAY |

Anna Grimaldi smashes Paralympic long jump record on way to gold

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi long jumper Anna Grimaldi has defended her T47 title from Rio at the Tokyo Paralympics in style, smashing the record on her way to gold.

Anna Grimaldi competes in the women's long jump T45 final at Tokyo Paralympics Source: 1 NEWS

She set a new mark of 5.74m in her first leap, before going two centimetres better in her fourth.

It was short of her personal best of 5.91m, but was more than enough to hold off Aleksandra Moguchaia, of the Russian Paralympics Committee and Kiara Rodriguez, of Ecuador.

It was NZ's fifth gold medal of the games, and 11th in total. 


