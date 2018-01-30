Anita McLaren ends Black Sticks break, named in squad to face Argentina

Two-time Olympian Anita McLaren returns to international hockey for the first time since the Rio Olympics when the Black Sticks travel to Argentina next month.

McLaren, with 247 internationals to her name, leads a 20-strong squad to play Argentina in a five-test series from February 20-27 in Buenos Aires.

McLaren, 30, is the Black Sticks' leading all-time scorer with 96 goals, and will add some venom to her side's attack, especially from penalty corners.

Striker Michaela Curtis has earned a recall while goalkeeper Brooke Roberts will have an opportunity to show her stuff against the world's No.3 ranked side.

Stacey Michelsen (244) and Sam Charlton (208) add significant experience to the squad, which is also boosted by the return of striker Kirsten Pearce, who missed the Hockey World League Final in Auckland last November through injury.

Coach Mark Hager was looking forward to his team's first hit-out of 2018 ahead of an important year which includes the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and World Cup in London.

"This is a great series against quality opposition which allows us to test ourselves and see where we are all at leading into the rest of the year," he said.

"It's great to have Anita back with the group and she will certainly add a lot of speed and athleticism to our midfield as well as her experience.

"We're looking at the series as a good opportunity to also give some young players extra exposure, such as Michaela Curtis, Tarryn Davey and Madi Doar."