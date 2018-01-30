 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Anita McLaren ends Black Sticks break, named in squad to face Argentina

share

Source:

NZN

Two-time Olympian Anita McLaren returns to international hockey for the first time since the Rio Olympics when the Black Sticks travel to Argentina next month.

New Zealand's all-time leading scorer says her career's not finished just yet.
Source: 1 NEWS

McLaren, with 247 internationals to her name, leads a 20-strong squad to play Argentina in a five-test series from February 20-27 in Buenos Aires.

McLaren, 30, is the Black Sticks' leading all-time scorer with 96 goals, and will add some venom to her side's attack, especially from penalty corners.

Striker Michaela Curtis has earned a recall while goalkeeper Brooke Roberts will have an opportunity to show her stuff against the world's No.3 ranked side.

Stacey Michelsen (244) and Sam Charlton (208) add significant experience to the squad, which is also boosted by the return of striker Kirsten Pearce, who missed the Hockey World League Final in Auckland last November through injury.

Coach Mark Hager was looking forward to his team's first hit-out of 2018 ahead of an important year which includes the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and World Cup in London.

"This is a great series against quality opposition which allows us to test ourselves and see where we are all at leading into the rest of the year," he said.

"It's great to have Anita back with the group and she will certainly add a lot of speed and athleticism to our midfield as well as her experience.

"We're looking at the series as a good opportunity to also give some young players extra exposure, such as Michaela Curtis, Tarryn Davey and Madi Doar."

Black Sticks: Sam Charlton, Michaela Curtis, Tarryn Davey, Frances Davies, Madison Doar, Shiloh Gloyn, Ella Gunson, Sam Harrison, Pippa Hayward, Anita McLaren, Rose Keddell, Olivia Merry, Stacey Michelsen, Brooke Neal, Grace O'Hanlon, Kirsten Pearce, Brooke Roberts, Amy Robinson, Kelsey Smith, Liz Thompson.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:53
1
The All Blacks and Chiefs lock missed the end of 2017 after his wife Niki suffered a miscarriage.

Watch: Brodie Retallick ready to return to rugby after personal tragedy

00:22
2
The new midfield combo fired on all cylinders as Toulon romped to a 36-12 win over Bordeaux.

Watch: Ma'a Nonu's cheeky pop-pass sets ex-NRL star Semi Radradra off to the races

00:46
3
The Hurricanes boss is one of many Kiwis to leave for Europe.

'There is no place to go' – Chris Boyd takes a crack at lack of opportunities in NZ for Kiwi coaches as he quits Hurricanes

00:37
4
After another gritty performance against the 76ers, George only had praise for the Big Kiwi.

Watch: 'He's a strong dude!' OKC's Paul George running out of compliments for 'different' teammate Steven Adams

02:07
5
The new track, announced by Racing Minister Winston Peters, will cost about $10mil.

Ardern says new $10m all-weather horse racing track will protect from 'significant' losses

01:49
The Prime Minister says there's a range of things the government will need to do to address child well-being.

Child Poverty plan revealed: NZ has a 'moral obligation' to free kids from 'burden of poverty' says PM

The government has released how they intend to reduce child poverty.


01:31
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Make the most of today, tomorrow's forecast is high winds, rain and much cooler temperatures

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

LIVE: Parliament's first Question Time of 2018 underway with child poverty, medicinal cannabis on the agenda

The Opposition are set to question the government over the big issues, including the new TPP agreement.


Keeping cool in the Clutha River as temperatures soar.

Otago town of Middlemarch records country's top temperature of 37.4C as heatwave rolls on

It has been a hot day up and down the country, especially in the South Island.

00:30
It’s safe to say this is a memory that will last a lifetime for this stunned group of Northland swimmers.

Video: Incredible new footage shows surfing dolphins weaving between swimmers at Karikari Peninsula

It’s safe to say this is a memory that will last a lifetime for this stunned group of Northland swimmers.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 