Andy Ruiz's axed trainer says boxer was 'doing whatever the hell he wanted' in lead-up to Anthony Joshua rematch

Former world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz has been labelled as "out of control" by Manny Robles after the Mexican boxer opted to axe his trainer following his failed title defence against Anthony Joshua.

Anthony Joshua punches Andy Ruiz Jr Source: Getty

Ruiz stunned the boxing world when he knocked out Joshua in New York last June to win three of the four main titles but has failed to replicate that performance in his defence where he lost by a unanimous points decision in December.

Ruiz entered December's fight in Saudi Arabia looking out of shape - an issue he's had throughout his career - and Joshua took him apart at range with ease as a result.

Robles was soon called by Ruiz's promoter Al Haymon shortly after the defeat and told he'd been let go - a call he told ESPN he knew was inevitable.

"I've seen it coming, I'll be honest with you," Robles said.

"I've seen it coming during camp. I saw it coming, Andy was just doing whatever the hell he wanted to do. The dad, obviously with him being the manager, he just had no control over his son. None of us had control of him, for that matter.

"So I just saw it coming, it wasn't going to work because he wasn't listening. He's not listening to me, he's not listening to his dad, he's not listening to anybody.

"He said it himself after the press conference [in Saudi Arabia]. He apologised to me, to the dad, because he f***ed up. So I figured, 'OK, it's only a matter of time before I get the call.' Fortunately for me, Andy took the blame on himself and didn't sit there like a majority of fighters and blame the coach."