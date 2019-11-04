Andy Ruiz shows off impressive weight loss ahead of Anthony Joshua rematch

Andy Ruiz Jr has showed off his impressive weight loss, preparing for his upcoming rematch against Anthony Joshua next month.

Having stunned the world to defeat Joshua and win the IBO, IBF, WBO and WBA titles in June earlier this year, Ruiz has clearly been working hard to slim down ahead of the pair's next meeting.

After weighing in at 122kg for the first bout against Joshua, Ruiz was pictured by sparring partner Michael Bounty sporting a leaner and meaner look.

Andy Ruiz Jr stunned Anthony Joshua in June to win the title. Source: Photosport

The Mexican-American fighter still has five weeks to get into shape to face Joshua, now looking to defend his four world titles.