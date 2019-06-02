TODAY |

Andy Ruiz Jr shocks the world! Knocks out Anthony Joshua to become new heavyweight champion

American-Mexican fighter Andy Ruiz Jr has been crowned the new heavyweight boxing champion of the world, after a TKO victory over British fighter Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden in New York this afternoon.

Joshua was stopped in the seventh round after a lethal combination of punches by Ruiz Jr.

The 29-year-old American-Mexican now holds the WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight boxing titles.

Ruiz Jr was floored first by Joshua in the third round before the Mexican boxer returned the favour, knocking Joshua down twice in the same round.

Joshua seemed to recover and get back into the bout until Ruiz Jr rocked his British rival with a slick combination of punches in the seventh round, which floored Joshua for the third time in the bout.

Andy Ruiz Jr defeats Anthony Joshua to become the new heavyweight boxing champion of the world in New York.
Andy Ruiz Jr defeats Anthony Joshua to become the new heavyweight boxing champion of the world in New York. Source: Associated Press

But again the Brit recovered in time to make the ten count, Ruiz Jr was relentless and landed some more punishing blows which floored Joshua for the final moment of the fight.

The referee intervened and stopped the fight, with Ruiz Jr pulling off a monumental upset and handing Joshua his first defeat in his professional boxing career.

Ruiz Jr is the first ever Mexican heavyweight boxing champion. The only man to beat Ruiz Jr in his professional boxing career is Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker, who defeated Ruiz Jr by unanimous decision in 2016. 


Andy Ruiz, right, punches Anthony Joshua during the third round of a heavyweight title boxing match Saturday, June 1, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Andy Ruiz Jr knocks out Anthony Joshua in the seventh round to become the new heavyweight boxing champion of the world in New York. Source: Associated Press
