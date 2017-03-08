TODAY |

Andy Ruiz Jr eager to take on Joseph Parker after Anthony Joshua rematch

New heavyweight boxing champion Andy Ruiz Jr has revealed he would like to run it back against Kiwi fighter Joseph Parker, after his rematch with British champion Anthony Joshua.

Ruiz has only one loss on his professional boxing resume, to Parker by majority decision in 2016 in New Zealand when they were both fighting for the WBO heavyweight title.

The Mexican champion now holds the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles after defeating Joshua via seventh round TKO earlier this month at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Ruiz Jr and Joshua are currently in negations for a rematch which is set to go down in November/December and could be held in either Britain, the United States or Mexico.

"I'd like to fight him [Joseph Parker] after we get the fight I have first," Ruiz told media during a victory parade in California at the weekend.

"I never look past an opponent that I have. Right now I'm just focused on getting the results that I got in the last fight in the rematch, and remain the Mexican heavyweight champion of the world at heavyweight."

Parker is set to fight Australian/Samoan boxer Alex Leapai this Sunday [NZ time] in Providence, Rhode Island.

Leapai has fought for a world title in the past, losing to Wladimir Klitschko back in 2014.

New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker v Andy Ruiz Jr. WBO World Heavyweight Title. Burger King Road to the title by Duco Boxing. Vector Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 10 December 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker takes on Andy Ruiz Jr. Source: Photosport
