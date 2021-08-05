Andrews out of sprint after consecutive photo finishes

New Zealand cyclist Ellesse Andrews has been knocked out of the women's sprint this evening after losing by the slimmest of margins in both the quarter-finals heat and repechage races.

Ellesse Andrews celebrates after winning the silver medal in the women's keirin at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Photosport

Andrews was racing against Canada's Kelsey Mitchell first up, but was pipped by 0.005 seconds at the finish line.

The 21-year-old, who won silver this Olympics in the women's keirin, took the lead as the bell rang at Izu Velodrome for the final lap.

She kept in front of Mitchell for much of the lap, however the Canadian got outside her on the final straight and managed to push past.

That sent Andrews to the repechage against Ukraine's Olena Starikova and Tianshi Zhong of China with only the winner advancing.

Andrews was once again in the lead at the start of the final lap but in another heartbreaking finish, Starikova timed her burst to perfection and snuck past to claim the win by 0.007 seconds.