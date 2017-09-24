AND STILL! The moment judges stun hometown crowd, give it to big Joe Parker on points

Source:
After a tense 12 rounds the Manchester crowd were left stunned as the boy from down under, Joseph Parker silenced critics as his arm was lofted into the air to retain his WBO heavyweight title.
The first judge scored it 114-114 but judges two and three favoured Parker giving him the edge to make it 118-110 to retain his title.
