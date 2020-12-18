Analysis: 'They had a couple of clangers' — Plenty to work on despite Team NZ's day two dominance

TODAY |

Despite winning both races over INEOS Team UK on day two of the  World Series, Team NZ and Peter Burling have plenty to work on ahead of next year's America's Cup match race.

The Kiwi syndicate have now won three from four in their only competitive action before they defend the Auld Mug.

However, under pressure, they haven't proved invincible, coming close to disaster in both of today's races with the previously struggling Brits.

In race one they nearly clipped a mark before dropping their foils on leg four.

In today's final race, they lost the pre-start, dropping into the water and allowing Ben Ainslie to streak away early.

Phil Robertson, speaking on TVNZ's post-race coverage, said Team NZ "got it wrong" on a number of occasions. 

"They had a couple of clangers. That last race, that pre-start, got a bit caught out there, I guess. They came around into the jibe, it was rushed and they got a little bit out of sync, didn't quite get their positions right, dropping off the foils and just how long it took to build again to get back on those foils was the biggest surprise."

Robertson said the two times they dropped their foils today, at the bottom mark of race one and at the pre-start of race two, happened when they were trying to execute high-pressure manoeuvres.

"They just got it wrong. That's something they'll be looking at and going out and training tomorrow." 

