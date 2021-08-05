Anacan eliminated as karate makes its Olympic debut

Kiwi Andrea Anacan has been eliminated from the Tokyo Games after participating in the first Olympic women's kata competition this afternoon.

Andrea Anacan at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Associated Press

Anacan scored 23.46 points with her first kata, opting to perform Ohan Dai.

The 30-year-old followed up with Papuren for her second kata, scoring 23.78 points.

Her average of 23.62 had her sitting fifth in Pool B, with only the top three from each pool advancing to tonight's final.

Anacan said she was able to keep her nerves in check after a surprise last night.

“My family sent me a video compilation last night and when I looked at it I had a massive cry, which actually got rid of much of the nerves.”

Anacan added she felt good after her performance, even if it was not good enough for her to continue in the competition.