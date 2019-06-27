America's Cup World Series event cancelled due to coronavirus

The America's Cup World Series in Sardinia next month is just the latest sporting event to be affected by coronavirus with organisers cancelling the Cagliari regatta.

Team New Zealand beat Oracle team USA in race five at the 2017 America's Cup in Bermuda. Source: Photosport

The news comes as Italy continues to battle the outbreak of the virus, with over 1000 people having so far died, and over 15,000 diagnosed cases.

In news out this afternoon, Team New Zealand told the New Zealand Herald that the World Series event is now off.

"The teams are collectively entering discussions on a solution to create an equitable outcome for everyone around the loss and/or availability of sailing time due to the change of circumstance as a result of the global Covid-19/coronavirus situation," the statement reads.

A formal announcement will be made at a later date.