America's Cup teams making most of extra time from Covid-19 postponement

The America's Cup teams have gained some bonus days of training following the delay of this weekend's opening races.

Despite having to work on Te Rehutai under Covid-19 Alert Level 3 conditions like the rest of Auckland currently in a lockdown, Team New Zealand flight controller Blair Tuke said the team is still in high spirits and putting things in perspective.

“We've been gunning towards March 6th for three and a half years and now that's March 10th at the earliest,” Tuke said.

“You gotta roll with it.”

While the racing has been pushed back, other key dates for the America's Cup haven't with each team needing to officially lock in their racing configuration today.

Specifying, the teams had to record the foils, rudder and mast tube they'll use for the Cup, including any replacement parts.

“All the different trialling we've done up to this date, from today onwards we're locked in and that's really about refining from here so it's an important day,” Tuke said.

Tuke added the Kiwis plan to make the most of their extra time by squeezing some more practice sessions in along with off-water boat maintenance.