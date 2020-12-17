America's Cup teams get first competitive taste on the water today in World Series

The America's Cup teams get their first competitive taste of sailing today ahead of the World Series regatta in Auckland.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The warm-up race ahead of the Prada Cup and next year's Challenger Series will be the last chance Team New Zealand has to fully test out their AC75 before they attempt to defend the Auld Mug next year.

Four teams will face each other twice before a semi-final and final over the course of three days.

The regatta is a first chance for the public to see boats and teams in action in exhibition races, although organisers have asked those watching from the water to follow instructions and keep an appropriate distance.

Team New Zealand get the competition underway against Italians Luna Rosa before racing Dean Barker and his American Magic syndicate.

It'll also reveal how Ineos has faired after they spent much of the practice rounds in the sheds, fixing issues with their boat.

Coverage for the World Series today begins from 2pm on TVNZ1 with races set to begin at 3:12pm.

World series schedule

December 17

Race 1 - Team NZ v Luna Rossa (15:12)

Race 2 - American Magic v Team UK (15:50)

Race 3 - Team UK v Luna Rossa (16:40)

Race 4 - American Magic v Team NZ (17:20)

December 18

Race 1 - Luna Rossa v American Magic (15:12)

Race 2 - Team NZ v Team UK (15:50)

Race 3 - American Magic v Luna Rossa (16:40)

Race 4 - Team UK v Team NZ (17:20)

December 19

Race 1- Luna Rossa v American Magic (15:12)

Race 2 - Team NZ v Team UK (15:50)

Race 3 - American Magic v Luna Rossa (16:40)

Race 4 - Team UK v Team NZ (17:20)

December 20