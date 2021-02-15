America's Cup teams able to work, train during Auckland's Level 3 lockdown

America’s Cup challenger series finalists INEOS Team UK and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli will be able to train on the water while Auckland remains in limited lockdown because of a community Covid outbreak.

It was still unclear today when racing will resume as it can’t do so until the lockdown is lifted or reduced.

Auckland was placed in a Level 3 lockdown on Sunday after three cases of the UK variant were found in the community. No new cases have since been reported and the lockdown could be lifted at midnight Wednesday.

In that case racing could resume Thursday. Italy’s Luna Rossa holds a 4-0 lead over Britain’s Team UK.

The first team to win seven races will advance to the America's Cup final against Team New Zealand.

Race organisers today described the schedule for the series as “fluid.”

“America’s Cup Event Ltd and the competing teams are taking all of the necessary steps to continue to work in line with their Covid-19 Level 3 working protocols as reviewed with WorkSafe New Zealand and the Ministry of Health,” they said in a statement.

“Within the respective plans and protocols there is a clear distinction between the individual teams’ operations and official Prada Cup and America’s Cup racing itself.”

Organisers said teams would be able to continue to test and train on the water because that “is part of the core business of all teams.”