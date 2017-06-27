 

America's Cup rewind: The moment of utter jubilation as Team NZ crosses the finish to win the 35th America’s Cup

1 NEWS

Team New Zealand has finally clinched the America's Cup, dominating Oracle in race eight of the finals in Bermuda this morning.

Team NZ beat back all the odds to claim a historic and unlikely America's Cup win. This was the moment it happened.
Source: SKY

Oracle Team USA had the upper hand coming out of the start gate, going slightly faster than New Zealand. But a clever early gybe by Peter Burling and his crew down the second leg caught their American rivals off guard.

Jimmy Spithill and his team tried their best to claw their way back into the race but Team New Zealand were just too good.

Team New Zealand was clearly the faster boat today, going onto defeat Oracle by 55 seconds.

The New Zealand syndicate dominated the finals series 7-1.

Fans at the Viaduct in Auckland had tears in their eyes as the boys sailed home for the win.
Source: 1 NEWS
Fans at the Royal Akarana Yacht Club couldn't contain their excitement at watching NZ win the cup this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS

sport

00:42
1
It's unbridled joy, laughing and good times as Team NZ and their supporters let their hair down as celebrations kick in.

Watch: Inside Team NZ's epic victory party! Blair Tuke and co in hilarious beer challenge as hundreds cheer them on

00:46
2
After being the only remaining crew member, a grinning Ashby says he will remember this moment for the "absolute" rest of his life.

America's Cup recap: 'It's a hell of a lot nicer... than coming second' - Glenn Ashby recalls devastating 2013 loss and today's fairytale comeback

3
1 NEWS

Look who just visited the Team NZ base

00:30
4
Team NZ beat back all the odds to claim a historic and unlikely America's Cup win. This was the moment it happened.

They did it! The moment of utter jubilation as Team NZ crosses the finish to win the 35th America's Cup

00:20
5
Dalton couldn't resist making a wee joke at his great rival's expense at Team New Zealand's victory presser today.

Watch: 'I'll call him back' - Grant Dalton burns bitter rival Sir Russell Coutts after phone rings in victory press conference

00:31
Josh Junior's family are celebrating with confetti and champagne in Wellington.

'I can't believe we won' - family hears from ecstatic America's Cup sailor

Josh Junior's family are celebrating with confetti and champagne in Wellington

00:33
New Zealand's voice of the America's Cup couldn't have summed up Emirates Team NZ's win better.

Peter Montgomery's crowning words: 'Once again the America's Cup is New Zealand's Cup'

The radio broadcaster, famous for his line when Team NZ first won against America in San Diego 22-years-ago, has done it again.

00:59
A famous old name from the past will be involved in the next America's Cup.

We have a challenger! Luna Rossa announced to take on Team New Zealand as challenger of record

A famous old name from the past will be involved in the next America's Cup.


00:37

'This is for Peter Blake' – Auckland Mayor Phil Goff pays tribute to legendary Kiwi sailor as Team NZ win America's Cup

Amid the celebrations, Phil Goff spared a thought for the late, great Sir Peter Blake.


00:23
The pair were surrounded by hundreds of fans at the Royal NZ Yacht Squadron.

Watch: 'We have absolutely wiped the floor with Jimmy Spithill' - Brodie & Hilary lose the plot as Team NZ does the unthinkable

The pair were surrounded by hundreds of fans at the Royal NZ Yacht Squadron.



 
