America's Cup recap: Team NZ stamp their mark, Oracle flex their muscles and Ben Ainslie puts on a masterclass

Here's 1 NEWS NOW's pick of the action from the fourth day of America's Cup qualification on Bermuda's Great Sound.

Race of the day: Team New Zealand v Artemis Racing

Team New Zealand put yesterday's controversy aside and showed their rivals why they are the real deal coming from behind to comprehensively beat Artemis Racing by one minute and 31 seconds.

After a poor start and taking a nosedive before Gate 2, Team NZ kept their composure and never showed signs of panic.

The Swedes were penalised late in the race, this time a correct decision by the race officials as they failed to give way to the Kiwis as they had starboard rights.

Peter Burling and his crew took advantage and raced away to victory showing great improvements of speed to their AC50 vessel.

Moment of the day: Ben Ainslie's sling shot start against Artemis Racing

Land Rover BAR showed signs of life and that they are serious contenders at the America's Cup qualifiers after a horror start to their campaign, with a second win over Artemis Racing.

The race was won with their classy start with Ben Ainslie pulling off a perfect sling shot manoeuvre at the start line, timing his run to perfection.

The Brits crossed the start line with great speed, boosting past their rivals and staying ahead for the entire race. They almost had the perfect race. But they suffered a minor hiccup making a poor turn at Gate 4, but held on to beat Artemis by 30 seconds.

Quote of the day: "The Kiwis have got race bikes ... we put a BMX in" - Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill

Jimmy Spithill continued to play mind games with his rivals at todays press conference and refuses to admit to adopting Team New Zealand's bike design. You can't help but admire the skipper's sly remarks and his team's unique "hybrid system".

What to watch on day five: Emirates Team NZ match-up against Land Rover BAR

Land Rover BAR will be tested against a strong Team New Zealand syndicate and will have their work cut out for them.

But they showed in today's race against Sweden that with a good start they can be difficult to catch.

Ben Ainslie and his crew can't afford to make any mistakes against Peter Burling and his teammates, tomorrow's race should be a blockbuster.

Day four results:

Race 16: NZ bt. SWE by 1 minute 31 seconds

Race 17: USA bt. FRA by 1 minute 56 seconds

Race 18: GBR bt. SWE by 30 seconds

Standings:

1. Oracle Team USA – 6

2. Emirates Team NZ – 5

3. Land Rover BAR – 4

4. Artemis Racing – 2

5. SoftBank Team Japan – 2

6. Groupama Team France – 2

Day five schedule:

Race 19: JAP v FRA (5.08am)

Race 20: NZ v GBR (5.37am)

Race 21: USA v JAP (6.06am)