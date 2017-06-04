America's Cup recap: Who will Team NZ race in tomorrow's semi? Thinking caps on after gut-wrenching loss to Oracle

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the 2017 America's up qualifiers from Bermuda's Great Sound.

7.00am

Here's how qualifying ends:

1. Oracle Team USA - 9

2. Emirates Team NZ - 8

3. Land Rover BAR - 6

4. Artemis Racing - 5

5. SoftBank Team Japan - 3

6. Groupama Team France 2 (eliminated)

To recap, Team NZ will choose who out of Japan, Sweden and BAR they want to race in a best of five semi final starting tomorrow. They'll announce that decision at a post race presser soon. We'll be back with that info when we know. Thanks for tuning in.

6.58am

Oracle are too good, Spithill in control the whole way, he's around mark five and headed for home. They'll take this one but BAR have looked good here and Team NZ might not want them as their semi final opponent tomorrow.

Team NZ to make the call at a post race press conference. Team Japan - and Dean Barker - looking perhaps like the team NZ might choose to race, leaving BAR and Artemis to slug it out in the other semi. All will be revealed shortly.

6.50am

BAR have big wind and Oracle are struggling in 16 knots at the bottom of the course. Their lead down to under 100 metres

6.47am

Great Britain look a different team today. They're still trailing USA but their crew work is on-point and they're getting it together. The wind is down to eight knots and they're gaining on Oracle. But still a 200 metre gap.

6.40am

Spithill cleans out Ainslie at the start and Oracle are flying at 35 knots at the first mark.

6.35am

Sweden crush France and now for the final race of qualifying before the semis start tomorrow. BAR and a confident Ben Ainslie v James Spithill. Ex-Oracle teammates going head-to-head, and here we go.

6.11am

Nathan Outteridge has put the hammer down here, France has incurred another penalty and this one is over early. The Swedes with a good final hit out before the semis. Will they face NZ? We may find out later today...



6.07am

Sweden in control here after an early penalty on France. Remember, they're already eliminated and this is it for them. The winds have died off a fair bit here, as Artemis round gate two.

5.59am

France v Sweden up next.

5.57am

A great win for BAR in today's race two, over Dean Barker and Japan. With two races remaining in the qualifying round, here's the standings:

1. Oracle Team USA - 8

2. Emirates Team NZ - 8

3. Land Rover BAR - 6

4. Artemis Racing - 4

5. SoftBank Team Japan - 3



5. Groupama Team France 2

5.53am

Down leg five right now, BAR still in front, a 70 metre lead. BAR looking like a well-oiled machine today, in contrast to what we've seen.

5.45am

BAR have got their act together here after a day off yesterday. They lead down leg three but things have tightened up. Just a 45 metre gap.

5.37am

So Team NZ still qualify top for the semis and will have a choice of who they face. Will it be BAR, Japan or Artemis? BAR's Ben Ainslie has been the best starter so far with six wins, and he does it again against Dean Barker here.

5.34am

Hats off to Spithill, he got Burling at the start, got out in front and sailed a perfect race. Burling was forced to take some risks and they didn't pan out.

5.29am

Oracle win and the final margin is 29 seconds. Oracle get a bonus point and go one point up in the America's Cup final.

5.27am

NZ trail by 30 seconds at gate five. Can they make it back? I don't think so.

5.25am

NZ didn't slow down sufficiently for the penalty and have been penalised again. This one looks over.

5.23am

It's unravelling for the Kiwis, NZ has been penalised for going beyond the top boundary, that's two boat lengths and USA's lead is over 200 metres.

5.21am

Team NZ with not a great rounding of mark four and Oracle lead by 14 seconds with extra wind and taking control.

5.19am

Oracle are starting pull away here. They're flying at up to 30 knots at the bottom of the course, NZ at 26 as both teams fly down leg four.

5.16am

Oracle first around mark three and their lead back out to 92 metres.

5.14am

It's game on! Team NZ have found better wind on the left of the course and as they cross in a tack down leg three, there's nothing in it. A five metre gap between them.

5.12am

Burling was going for a hook and encroached on Oracle's space and gave up the early advantage. Now heading around gate two, NZ wind better wind speed. Ten second gap and Team NZ have split off, seeking wind better wind at the top of the course.

5.10am

Burling is penalised at the start, and Oracle leads at the first mark by 100m.

5.07am

Alright, Oracle and Team NZ are on the water in the pre-start. Expected wind is 12-20 knots and if Oracle can beat Team NZ and then BAR in the last of qualifying today, they'll get the bonus point. Team NZ will get it with a win here. Here we go.

5.00am

Welcome to today's final day of Louis Vuitton qualifying before the semis and final. EVERYTHING on the line for Team NZ today, in the first race against Oracle in 10 minutes. A win and they'll top qualifying and take a bonus point into the America's Cup finals - if they get that far. The still need to negotiate the semis and final after today, but no other team will get the bonus point if they beat Team NZ and get through.

PRE RACE

It's the one we've all been waiting for today, Team New Zealand v Oracle - round two.

Having lost their first encounter to Team USA earlier in the regatta, Peter Burling and his crew are in a good position to dish out a bit of payback, having won both of their races yesterday, while Oracle slipped to a 24 second loss to Swedish side Artemis.

The Kiwis showed their class in their wins over Japan and France yesterday, even managing to spend the whole race on their foils in the 4 minute 6 second walloping of the French.

Standings

1. Emirates Team NZ - 8

2. Oracle Team USA - 7

3. Land Rover BAR - 5

4. Artemis Racing - 4

5. SoftBank Team Japan - 3

5. Groupama Team France 2

Schedule: