America's Cup recap: Team NZ one win away from Oracle showdown after electrifying finish against Artemis

The second day of Louis Vuitton final racing saw Artemis push Team New Zealand to the brink, and almost cause the upset of the whole regatta.

Team NZ lead 4-2 in the America's Cup challenger series after a sensational day of racing in Bermuda.
But, in the end, after losing the opening race - which levelled the match at 2-2 - Team New Zealand stepped it up a gear to take the last two races and lead 4-2 over the Swedes, in the race to five wins.

Race of the day: Team New Zealand v Artemis, race three

After a neck-and-neck start, it was Artemis that edged in front of Team New Zealand at the first marker.

The Swedish syndicate evened it up 2-2 in the final America's Cup challenger final against Team NZ in Bermuda.
An early tack from New Zealand down the second leg paid off, as slight wind changes gave them the advantage.

It was down the fourth leg that the Kiwis made their move and got their noses in front. They then extended with their superior boat speed, and were cruising to victory.

Peter Burling didn't like what he saw here. Then he put on the afterburners and blitzed to victory.
That was until the final 500 metres of the race when Artemis switched gears and almost pipped New Zealand at the finish line.

Moment of the day: Peter Burling mistake almost costs NZ vital win

Peter Burling admitted, in the post race press conference, that it was his blunder at gate six (the final gate), that opened the door for the Swede's to fly down the final leg and almost snatch victory.

"It was definitely my stuff up, pretty simple we just missed the layline," said Burling.

Peter Burling owned his mistake in the final race of the day at the America's Cup challenger series in Bermuda today.
"We were planning on going through the gate and going on for another 10 seconds past the gate and then gybing back to the finish."

The layline is an imaginary line projecting at an angle corresponding to the wind direction from either side of a racecourse marker, that defines the best sailing angle for a boat to fetch the mark or the finish line.

In the end, NZ held on by the narrowest of margins, but the win was decisive, lifting them to match point and a 4-2 lead.

Quote of the day: 'I think we definitely owe a few supporters a few beers or something like that' - Peter Burling

Burling's calm persona continues to impress everyone in Bermuda, and it was on display again today, with a quick apology to Kiwi fans after his blunder.

Jimmy Spithill is honing his crew ahead of the America's Cup finals, but Burling says he isn't worried.
After that he was quizzed about Dean Barker and Japan training up Oracle. Unflappable as ever, here was his response.

"For ourselves we feel the defenders are a really tight group," said Burling.

Oracle will face either Team NZ or Artemis in the America’s Cup match, with the Kiwis leading 4-2.
"Just the racing we are getting here is definitely going to give one of us here whichever one of us that gets through a great opportunity to take down Oracle.

"We are just going about our business trying to win races and that is all we can do."

What to watch for tomorrow: Artemis Racing to put up a fight

So now it's do or die now for Artemis Racing in tomorrow's last three races.

They have proven to be the better starters in the challenger finals - Nathan Outteridge has beaten Burling in all six starts in the Louis Vuitton finals - but mistakes at crucial times and New Zealand's superior speed in light winds have undone them.

Standings:

Team New Zealand: 4
Artemis Racing: 2

Tomorrow's schedule:

Race 7: NZL v SWE (5:12am)
Race 8: SWE v NZL (5:51am)
Race 9: NZL v SWE (6:30am)

